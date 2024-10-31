Davido has given his Ghana fans a sneak peek of what his much-anticipated song, Awuke, looks like as he stormed the country

In a video, the singer was seen alighting from a jet in Ghana, and he went to a club where the song was played

Fans of the music star were happy to finally have a feel of Awuke as they reacted in the comment section

Afrobeat singer David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has wormed his way into the hearts of music lovers in Ghana after he released his much-anticipated song, Awuke.

Davido excites fans in Ghana with the release of his new song, Awuke. Photo source: @davido

It been had reported that the Grammy Award nominee had given his fans a sneak peek of what to expect from his song, Awuke a few weeks ago.

In a video sighted online, the music star, who linked up with Peller days ago, was seen at a club in Ghana where Awuke was played. The crowd went in uproar as they celebrated the much anticipated single.

Davido arrives in Ghana

In another recording, Davido got down from a jet that flew him to Ghana and rode in a long convoy from the airport.

The Unavailable hitmaker was excited to see the crowd waiting to welcome him in Ghana.

See the post here:

Fans hail Davido's video

Reactions trailed the video of Davido at Ghana club. Here are some of the comments below.

@biskit_199 said:

"Their popcy godfather 001."

@barashith_yahuah_vie said:

"Good vibes I love that."

@iam_khi.khi said:

"A happy peaceful place called Ghana."

@funmilayobabyk said:

"001 for a reason."

@walebamagikal said:

"The song sweet pass."

@ifecosample001 said:

"Make them just give OBO best man of the year baba dey everywhere, baba dey trend every 24 hours."

@serwaaakwe said:

"Such a lovable personality."

@shatta_is_dancehallafricanking said:

"Song wey dey enter system like this."

Davido jams to Shatta Wale song

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Davido had sang and danced to his 2016 hit song, Whine Ya Waist, with Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale. He was captured at the table section when he visited the Mood Bar Ghana.

The video melted many hearts, with many Ghanaians pleading with Davido to collaborate on another song with the self-acclaimed dancehall king.

