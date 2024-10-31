Shatta Wale, in a discussion on the Rants Bants and Confession podcast, opened up about his relationship with his girlfriend Maali

The dancehall musician said that his partner was very supportive of him and had positively impacted him since they started dating

Shatta Wale noted that he wished he had met Maali a bit earlier in his life than he did because of the good qualities she possesses

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has opened up about his relationship with his girlfriend, Maali.

The dancehall musician and his partner went public as a couple in 2023 after being spotted in various social media videos. The SM Boss was previously in a long-term relationship with his baby mama, Michy.

After reportedly welcoming their first child recently, Shatta Wale gifted Maali a brand-new Range Rover Velar.

Shatta Wale speaks about relationship with Maali

In a conversation with Efia Odo, Ama Burland, and Gisela Amponsah on the latest Rants, Bants, and Confession podcast episode, Shatta Wale shared that he considered Maali his 'perfect match'.

The dancehall musician said that his partner Maali is a supportive girlfriend who has positively impacted his life since their romantic relationship began.

The SM Boss noted that he sometimes wished he had met his new girlfriend a bit earlier than he did because of her excellent qualities.

He said:

"Maali is like my perfect match. She is just supportive, that is all. Sometimes, she makes me feel bad so much when I am talking to her. I feel like I should have met her earlier. She is very sweet."

Shatta Wale said that Maali understood that he truly loved and cared for her even though she was sceptical about his intentions at the beginning of their relationship.

The Killa Ji hitmaker said that Maali was exceptional at creating exciting conversations with him and that she sometimes apologises to him when they do not communicate.

He said:

"She believes I love her. That is the only thing I love about her. She has come to believe so quickly because when I said I even loved her, she did not believe. She knows how to talk. Sometimes, if she can't even create conversations with me, she sends me texts and tells me she is sorry we haven't communicated for a while."

Watch the video below:

