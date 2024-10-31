Ghanaian businessman and SOFTtribe founder Herman Kojo Chinery-Hesse will be laid to rest on November 2, 2024

The burial and memorial service will take place at Graceland Memorial Garden near Ashesi University, Berekusu

According to an obituary, the family has planned a private burial following the final funeral rites

The late Ghanaian businessman and founder of SOFTtribe Herman Kojo Chinery-Hesse will be buried on November 2, 2024.

The funeral and burial ceremony was announced through an obituary circulating on social media.

Herman Chinery-Hesse will be bureid in November Photo credit: @herman.chineryhesse

Source: Facebook

The family indicated on the obituary that the burial and memorial service will be held at the Graceland Memorial Garden, Berekusu, near the Ashesi University in the Eastern Region.

The obituary stated that filing past will start at 8 a.m., the pre-burial service will be held at 9 a.m., and the burial and memorial service will begin at 10 a.m.

The burial will be a private one, after which the final funeral rites will be held at the Graceland Memorial Garden.

The tech mogul, who was often described as the Bill Gates of Ghana, died at the age of 61 years in September 2024 after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Source: YEN.com.gh