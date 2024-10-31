Nigerian TikToker Peller's recent session with music star Davido has set a new record for the youngster

Aside from being the most viewed in Africa, the TikTok session also received the most gifts

According to the reports, Davido received more than 377 lion gifts, over GH₵1.2m, during the live session

TikTok star Habeeb Hamzat, aka Peller's career, has received a massive boost following his recent collaboration with Nigerian music star David Adeleke, aka Davido.

YEN.com.gh recalls reporting that Davido unveiled his new song, Awuke, during his live session with Peller, before proceeding to drop it in Ghana.

Davido's TikTok live with Peller reportedly earns over 300 lion gifts. Photo source: @davido, @peller089

At the end of the session, it was reported to have amassed the most views ever on the African platform.

In addition to the views, Davido was said to have received 377 lion gifts on TikTok, each costing about $400. This means his total earnings would amount to $150,800.

Several netizens during the live session claimed Davido gave the gifts to Peller, who recently incurred the wrath of Ghanaian because of Shatta Wale. This means Peller would have raked in $75,400 (over GH₵1.2m) going by TikTok rules to pay 50 percent of the earnings.

What Netizens said about Davido's TikTok gifts

The reported earnings grabbed attention and YEN.com.gh captured some of the comments below.

divfee said:

"Gave everything to peller."

phay_roh12 said:

"Soft money doings."

peterpresto11 said:

"Large Funds To Peller."

DavidoSteeze said:

"Giving it all to Peller, he said it on the live."

JAkaatenger said:

"Congratulations 👏🏼🎉 king of Africa Davido popular known as 001 of Africa, the live streaming was so amazing."

Kiki_Kakashi said:

"No matter the over Kaku wey una wan do about the Lion 🦁... Dem peller don Cash out for real."

Hephzi_not_bah said:

"You don see grace abi I know say na you go first see for peller comment section dey yab am to farm engagement Blue tick must pay."

Davido jams to Shatta Wale song

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Davido had sang and danced to his 2016 hit song, Whine Ya Waist, with Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale. He was captured at the table section when he visited the Mood Bar Ghana.

The video melted many hearts, with many Ghanaians pleading with Davido to collaborate on another song with the self-acclaimed dancehall king.

