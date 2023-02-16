KT Hammond created a stir on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, after a video of him covering the eyes of Dr Kwabena Donkor during a press conference hit the internet

Dr Kwabena Donkor was all serious about addressing the poor roads in his constituency when the incident happened prompting him to smile temporarily

The incident has drawn varied reactions online, especially on Twitter where one person said it was strange that KT Hammond at his age would joke like that

Thousands of reactions are trailing a funny video of MP for Adansi Asokwa KT Hammond sneaking behind MP for Pru East Dr Kwabena Donkor and covering his eyes with his palm during a live press conference.

The Pru East MP had been addressing the media on Wednesday, February 16, 2023, about the poor roads in his constituency and threatening to drag the government to court over the matter.

KT Hammond covered Dr Kwabena Donkor's eyes with his left palm during a live press conference on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. Source: Twitter/@kwadwosheldon

Then just as Dr Donkor was about to stress his intention to go to court over the terrible roads, the Adansi Asokwa MP and trade minister-designate crept up behind him and stood for a few seconds before covering his eyes with his palm.

The incident lightened up the mood of Dr Donkor and drew spontaneous laughter from the members of the press present.

Reactions to KT Hammond's video

On Twitter, the reactions to the video have been hilarious. While some thought the video proves that democracy in Ghana is maturing because the two MPs are from different parties, others thought otherwise.

Some reactions also expressed surprise that KT Hammond had a sense of humour because he once said youth in Ghana joked too much.

Below are a few Twitter reactions to the video compiled from the @kwadosheldon's wall.

@OPOKUDOTCOM said

"He’s [KT Hammond] excited because of his nomination as a minister of trade and that has prickle this action."

@Danquakkk suggested that it was strange that KT Hammond would pull such a funny trick.

"Is he not the man who insulted Ghanaian youths?"

@GoodoverEvil70 said the video proves partisan politics should not be destructive.

"Nothing dey wrong am just to reminding ourself that politics its not about fighting or insults just for fun."

@bigjoebooks commented as follows:

"I was told you grow to a point where you become a kid again. I guess that’s that phase "

Adwoa Safo and Akufo-Addo launch ultramodern school together

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that Nina Akufo-Addo and Sarah Adwoa Safo have been seen together in a photo during the inauguration of the Kwabenya Model Kindergarten School on February 14.

The president and the Dome-Kwabenya MP have had a falling out over the MP's long absence from Parliament and her former post as minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection.

In photos shared on Facebook, Sarah Adwoa Safo can be seen flanking the president on his left as he cut a ribbon to launch the model school.

