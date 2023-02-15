Akrobeto, in celebration of Valentine's Day, did a special romantic performance as he tried to sing Whitney Houston's I Will Always Love You

The actor, who is known for his hilarious broken English, tried to sing the lyrics of the song but failed woefully

The video got many folks laughing as they admired Akrobeto's affable personality and his ability to crack ribs with laughter

Popular Kumawood actor Akrobeto, in a hilarious Valentine's Day edition of UTV's The Real News show, attempted to serenade his viewers with a classic love song but ended up delivering a side-splitting performance instead.

The Ghanaian comedian, who is known for his unique brand of broken English on the show, decided to perform Whitney Houston's iconic ballad 'I Will Always Love You' as a special tribute to lovers on the most romantic day of the year.

However, things did not quite go as planned for the actor, as he struggled to pronounce some of the lyrics, leading to some hilarious moments for viewers. Despite his best efforts, he could not seem to get the words right.

Videos of Akrobeto's performance went viral on social media, with netizens busting out in laughter as they struggled to keep a straight face. Akrobeto himself could not help but chuckle at his own comical rendition of the classic song.

Fans of The Real News Show were quick to take to social media to share their delight at Akrobeto's performance, with many describing it as one of the funniest moments on the show to date.

Akrobeto Sparks Funny Reactions

6idek said:

Am telling my kids this was the original mix

KB commented:

Whatever he’s on I want some

Toosweet said:

Father lord pls bless this man let him live long with good health I love this man

