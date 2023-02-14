Lil Win flaunted his adorable lookalike son in a cute TikTok video which has impressed many of his fans

The actor and his little boy wore matching red and white outfits as they relaxed on a couch and bonded over good music

Social media users observed and pointed out to the funny actor that he was blessed with a beautiful family

Ghanaian actor and comedian Lil Win has won the admiration of his fans after posting a TikTok video of himself and his handsome son bonding over music in matching red and white sweaters.

The video, which has since gone viral, showed the father and son duo relaxing on a couch while jamming to a melodious Ghanaian tune. The pair looked like they were enjoying each other's company as they sang along to the song, with Lil Win displaying his impressive vocal skills.

Lil Win, who is known for his witty sense of humour and love for music, looked dashing in his red and white sweater, while his son looked adorable in his matching outfit. The proud father captioned the video with love emojis.

The video has since garnered over 10,000 views, with fans taking to social media to express their admiration for the father-and-son duo. Many were quick to point out the striking resemblance between the two, with some even calling the young chap Lil Win's mini-me.

The actor, on numerous occasions, has shared photos and videos of himself and his children on social media.

Fans Admire Lil Win And Cute Son

gladysmensah43 wrote:

wezzy family to the world

Yhåăŕ bæby❤ also commented:

your son is really handsome

Abena 99 said:

Cute young man

Lil Win Flaunts First Batch Of JHS Graduates From His School

In another story, Lil Win, in a beautiful TikTok video he shared, spent time with the first batch of JHS graduates from his Great Minds International School.

The actor was excited to see his hard work bear fruit as the young children celebrated completing their Junior High School education.

The Junior High School graduates await the results of their Basic Education Certificate Examination, which will be released on January 25, 2023.

