Elikem Kumordzie and Kk Fosu were guests on United Showbiz on Saturday, 18th February 2023, and they clashed over a controversial topic

Eikem's earlier critique of an outfit Sarkodie wore on the set of his Country Side video shoot became a subject of discussion

The pair had a heated back and forth as they debated the issue, causing a massive stir on social media

Ghanaian musician KK Fosu and fashion designer Elikem Kumordzie engaged in a war of words over a recent fashion critique made by Elikem. The clash occurred during Saturday's episode of UTV's United Showbiz show, where the two public figures were guests.

KK Fosu Clashes With Elikem Kumordzie on United Showbiz

The disagreement stemmed from Elikem's criticism of an outfit worn by rapper Sarkodie in his Country Side music video shoot. Elikem took to Instagram to point out flaws in the attire and suggested that Sarkodie should consider hiring a better stylist.

During the show, KK Fosu expressed his dissatisfaction with the way Elikem went about his critique. The musician argued that the fashion designer's comments were unnecessarily harsh and could be perceived as a personal attack on Sarkodie.

Elikem, on the other hand, defended his critique, stating that he was simply offering his professional opinion as a fashion designer. He explained that his comments were not intended to insult Sarkodie but rather to help him improve his fashion sense.

The exchange between KK Fosu and Elikem Kumordzie continued for several minutes, with both individuals standing their ground. Elikem made some utterances during the debate, which many viewers found disrespectful.

Elikem And KK Fosu Cause Massive Stir

Michael V. Ofori said:

I Respect Elikem's Profession but to Publicly diss Sark. and the Fashion designer like you are the best Tailor in the world is, not, not to me.

Richard Yeboah said:

Sark has never come to react to this issus but people have been fighting for him and beef eachother because of this.

Nana Qojo wrote:

Elikem has every right and left to criticize whatever that he sees in the fashion industry.

