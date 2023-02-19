Top media personalities, Amanda Jissih and MzGee, smoked the peace pipe on UTV's United Showbiz show on Saturday, 18th February 2023, after years of avoiding one another

The pair, who had been rumoured to be beefing with each other, confirmed that there was tension between them and shed light on the genesis of their rift

Amanda and MzGee had a back-and-forth on the show, apportioning blame at each other before finally making up

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Popular media personalities Amanda Jissih and MzGee have finally put an end to their years-long feud on UTV's United Showbiz show.

Amanda Jissih And MzGee Make Peace Photo Source: UTV Ghana

Source: Facebook

The two ladies have had a long-standing beef with each other, and fans of the show were excited to see them come together and settle their differences once and for all.

The tension between Amanda Jissih and MzGee started when they both worked at Multimedia years ago. They were rumoured to have had issues with each other, and their feud had escalated to social media platforms, where they exchanged harsh words.

On United Showbiz, host Abeiku Santana and co-host A Plus brought the ladies together to get to the bottom of their animosity. Amanda Jissih revealed that MzGee had a problem with her and had been avoiding her for a very long time, so she blocked her on Whatsapp and noted that she had no problem with MzGee

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

MzGee, on the other hand, expressed that Amanda Jissih had been spreading rumours about her that she was not happy with. However, the two ladies acknowledged that their differences were a thing of the past and were willing to move forward.

In the midst of the conversation, the ladies exchanged hugs and finally put an end to their feud, with Amanda Jissih expressing her regret for anything that may have led to the feud in the first place. MzGee also acknowledged the need for both of them to put the issue to bed and smoked the peace pipe with Amanda.

The reconciliation of the two media personalities brought a sigh of relief to their fans, who have been looking forward to seeing them work together in the future.

KK Fosu Clashes With Elikem Kumordzie Over His Critique Of Rapper's Attire On United Showbiz

In a similar story, Elikem Kumordzie and Kk Fosu were guests on United Showbiz on Saturday, 18th February 2023, and they clashed over a controversial topic.

Eikem's earlier critique of an outfit Sarkodie wore on the set of his Country Side video shoot became a subject of discussion.

The pair had a heated back and forth as they debated the issue, causing a massive stir on social media.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh