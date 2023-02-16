Famous TikTok star Khaby Lame with over 150 million TikTok followers, has featured Black Sherif's 'Kwaku The Traveller' in his newly released skit

He used the famous hook in the song, which related to the skit where one of his students was caught cheating in an exam hall

Ghanaians have shown great excitement as they tag Black Sherif in the comment section of the post

Famous Italian-based Senegalese TikToker Khaby Lame has featured a song from Ghana's Black Sherif in his skit.

Khaby Lame (left) and Black Sherif (right) in photos. Photo Source: @blacksherif_ and Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In the video, Khaby Lame was seen to be invigilating an exam in a class in which he was the teacher.

While reading a book and watching over the class, he caught a student copying from his classmates.

Black Sherif's song, ‘Kwaku The Traveller', spoke meaning into the skit since the hook of the song says, “Of course, I effed up, who never effed up hands in the air”.

The video has close to a million views on Instagram and over 2.7 million views on TikTok.

Meanwhile, some Ghanaians have taken to the comment section to tag the celebrated Ghanaian rapper to draw his attention.

Below is the video on Instagram with close to a million views.

Below is the video on TikTok with over 2.7 million views.

Reactions as Khaby Lame uses Black Sherif's Kweku The Traveller sound in his comedy skit

jarkorful78 said:

KWEKU THE TRAVELER … Blacko to the world

ferozjan34 commented:

This man is very funny hhhhhhhhh

jtscootersports stated:

@blacksherif_ to the world

deba.971 said:

But big brother, it is a really harsh truth for us (students) to pass in the exam. Whether in school or college

karlosmagnozm remarked:

Why does this look so real? Oh.

adesope_shopsydoo commented:

We have all been there

