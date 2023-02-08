Popular designer and fashionist, Elikem Kumordzie has been lambasted by fans of Sarkodie for criticizing the rapper's outfit

The designer to his social media a picture of Sarkodie, highlighting the numerous mistakes in his outfit whiles calling out his tailor

Fans have reacted and are demanding an apology from the designer

Fashion designer Elikem Kumordzie has been facing backlash from fans of the popular Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie, for making a mockery of mistakes in the rapper's outfit.

The incident, which has been frowned upon by Sarknatives, has sparked heated debates and sparked anger among Sarkodie's fans who feel disrespected by the designer's actions.

It all started when Sarkodie stepped out in a bespoke outfit designed by Edem Kumordzie, only to be criticized for the numerous mistakes in the outfit.

Sarknatives demand an apology from Elikem Kumordzie on his comment about Sarkodie's outfit

Source: Instagram

The rapper's fans took to social media to express their disappointment and demand an apology from the designer. However, instead of apologizing, Edem Kumordzie took to his social media pages to mock the mistakes and made a joke about the situation.

The incident has also sparked a conversation about the importance of professionalism in the fashion industry, with many calling for designers to take their work seriously and show respect for their clients.

Fans reacted to Elikem Kumordzie's comment on Sarkodie

cooking_and_living_diaries commented:

You are so Petty and childish , we like your pictures of clothing because it’s your hustle it’s not even nice . Grow some pants

creamchic24 commented:

So what if you just make something and send to him.. u no get sense pa… calling him out like this shows you have a brain of a 6months old pe… kwasia

_mr.ernie commented:

You didn't have to post that bro, be your brother's keeper. You don't pull down someone's business just to raise yours pheww!

thateustaceboy commented:

I had respect for you but this thing you do to market yourself dier it be yawa. Is it by force to come to you?

piusiyke commented:

Never u criticize ur colleague in the fashion industry. Is against our working etiquettes. Private chat him if u really want him to do business with you than exposing him in this awkward manner. Show some respect bro....

