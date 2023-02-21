Christian Atsu's wife Marie-Claire Rupio is emotionally distraught following the passing of her husband

Atsu's wife has released an audio in which she described her current situation as a hurting experience

Claire Rupio who was in tears indicated that she was missing her husband and cannot do anything but was only staying strong for her kids

Christian Atsu's wife, Marie-Claire Rupio, has opened up on her current state of being following the death of her husband.

Atsu died in Turkey after a devastating earthquake struck parts of the country on Monday, February 6, 2023. He was declared dead on February 18 after his body was retrieved from the rubble.

Claire Rupio who has been married to the former Chelsea and Newcastle player for 10 years has been devasted by the unfortunate incident.

Christian Atsu's wife broke down in an audio message to sympathisers Photo source: @chris_atsu

Source: Instagram

In an audio which has been shared on social media, the mother broke down in tears as she tried to assure sympathisers that she was hanging.

Atsu's wife Claire Rupio tearfully reveals she misses him

According to her, she was not doing so well emotionally but has had to stay strong for their three children.

"A lot of you are asking if I'm doing okay. I'm not but I'm trying to be strong. I have three kids, they need me. I don't wanna, eat, talk, sleep, I don't wanna do nothing. I just wanna be there with him but life goes on.

"It hurts right here, it hurts so much but I'm trying. I'll be strong for my kids. I miss him, I miss him so much," she said.

See below for the audio which was played on Peace FM news

Atsu's twin sister breaks down & moves away from his casket; video of sad moment

Meanwhile, Atsu's mortal remains arrived at the Kotoka International Airport from Turkey on Sunday, February 19, 2023.

Atsu's twin sister, Christiana Atsupie Twasam, was overcome by her emotions and had to leave the tarmac sobbing.

Videos of the sad moment of Atsupie have emerged online, stirring sadness among Ghanaians on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh