Black Stars winger Christian Atsu's mortal remains arrived in Ghana from Turkey on Sunday, February 19, 2023

The body in a casket draped in Ghana colours was received by members of the government, the football fraternity, and Atsu's family

Videos from the short ceremony have popped up, showing a lot of weeping and wailing at the Kotoka Airport

The mortal remains of Ghana international Christian Atsu have landed at the Kotoka International Airport.

Atsu, a victim of the Turkey earthquake, was found under the rubble and retrieved on Saturday, February 18, 2023, exactly 12 days after he was trapped.

A statement shared on Twitter by Atsu's club in Turkey, Hatayspor, indicated that the player's body was on its way to being sent to Ghana.

The Turkish Airlines flight carrying the casket arrived in Accra around 7:30 pm on Sunday, February 19, 2023.

The first videos from the short ceremony to receive the body of Atsu showed sorrowful scenes at Kotoka Airport.

Hundreds of Ghanaians, including dignitaries, thronged the Kotoka Airport to receive the remains of Atsu.

YEN.com.gh brings some of the videos from the short ceremony.

1. The Turkish Airlines flight lands at Kotoka:

2. Supporters of the Black Stars were there in their numbers to welcome Atsu's body:

3. A lot of the sympathisers could not hold their emotions after seeing Atsu's casket:

4. The burial party carries Atsu's casket from the plane:

