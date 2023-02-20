Afia Schwarzenegger has caused a stir on social media with how she paid her tribute to the late Christian Atsu

She did so by pouring a glass of one of her most expensive alcoholic beverages in a video post

The video has sparked massive reactions online as Ghanaians share their thoughts on her actions

Controversial Ghanaian comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger has joined many Ghanaians and football fans around the world who have paid tribute to the late Christian Atsu.

Afia Schwarzenegger mourns Christian Atsu. Photo Source: @queenafiaschwarzenegger @chris_atsu

Source: Instagram

In a heartfelt post she shared on her verified Instagram page, Afia Schwar was spotted pouring a bottle of expensive alcohol into a glass.

Dressed in all black, she captioned the video by writing, "Rest In Peace Atsu", as she attached a trending audio to the video, which translates into,

"When you make up your mind to stop drinking alcohol, then someone dies. Rest In Peace."

She wrote a heartfelt message to the late footballer that she was sure he was dancing in heaven with the angels. She added that people do not die but transit to heaven, where they came from.

The rest of her message read,

"Rest in Heaven Christian Atsu (Angel of kindness). Never met you, but I admired your heart from a distance. And as a mother of twins... I feel so sad for your sister. Damrifa Due"

Her tribute to the late Black Stars winger has sparked massive reactions on social media. Many Ghanaians have shared their opinions on her way of paying her last respect to the skilled footballer.

Watch the video of Afia Schwar mourning Christian Atsu below.

Some reactions from Ghanaians

ohemaawoyeje said:

Level mourning

liliangada2 commented:

As a mother of twins, a boy and a girl, I also feel the pain so much that I said things I shouldn't ask God. I pray and ask for God's forgiveness. May the Angels lead him home safely

joyousashanti stated:

Hmm, I don’t wanna laugh Atsu got us sad, but ahh, that sound

sandra.stacy2 said:

God bless you for this message.

Source: YEN.com.gh