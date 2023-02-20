The late Christian Atsu has shown that he truly loved his wife after a video of him praising her surfaced online

In a video on TikTok, Christian Atsu said he was happy to have met his wife in Portugal

He also showed off some awards he received in his illustrious playing career in the video

An old video of the late Christian Atsu praising his wife Claire Rupino has got many people emotional.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok handle of tv3gh_official, Christian Atsu speaking on the awards he won in his career singled out his German partner for praise, saying she was the best award he has ever won.

The late Christian praising his wife Photo credit@ tv3gh_official/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Quizzed on why he rates her wife as his best award, Atsu responded that he met her in Portugal and that she has given him a beautiful family.

“I found my partner in Portugal and now I have a beautiful family with her so it's like I have won her. We have been together for 9 years to ten now and we are still together, I just love her. That is it,” he said.

The video surfaced after it was announced that the former Newcastle winger had been found dead twelve days after the earthquake hit Turkey and Syria.

Christian Atsu's twin breaks down in tears

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that Christian Atsu's twin, Christiana Atsupie Twasam, was overwhelmed by emotions as her brother's mortal remains arrived in Ghana.

Atsu's body, in a casket draped in Ghana colours, arrived at the Kotoka International Airport on Sunday, February 19, 2023.

The twin sister, who had travelled to Turkey earlier, was part of the delegation that brought the player's remains.

Atsupie has been spotted in a gloomy mood in videos that have been trending online.

Also, Mohammed Kudus has mourned the tragic passing of Black Stars winger Christian Atsu Twasam on Instagram.

He disclosed that he's still in shock over the death of his senior colleague footballer in a post on Sunday, February 19. ''Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un. Still in shock & can't find words,'' Kudus said.

