Christian Atsu's mortal remains arrived at the Kotoka International Airport from Turkey on Sunday, February 19, 2023

Atsu's twin sister, Christiana Atsupie Twasam, was overcome by her emotions and had to leave the tarmac sobbing

Videos of the sad moment of Atsupie have emerged online, stirring sadness among Ghanaians on social media

Christian Atsu's twin, Christiana Atsupie Twasam, was overwhelmed by emotions as her brother's mortal remains arrived in Ghana.

Atsu's body, in a casket draped in Ghana colours, arrived at the Kotoka International Airport on Sunday, February 19, 2023.

The twin sister, who had travelled to Turkey earlier, was part of the delegation that brought the player's remains.

Christian Atsu's twin sister Atsupie was moody Photo source: @the1957news, @nkonkonsa

Atsupie has been spotted in a gloomy mood in videos that have been trending online.

One of the videos had her leaving the tarmac where the casket containing her brother had been placed. She donned a hoodie to cover her face, with one lady following her.

Later she was spotted sitting in the lounge with the hoodie off. She was being consoled.

Sad scenes as video from Atsu's family house drops, people can't hold the tears

Meanwhile, ahead of the arrival, Atsu's family made preparations at their house at Ogbojo to perform a special rite.

Videos from the family house emerged online, showing weeping and wailing among relatives and other sympathisers.

: Kudus honours Atsu with a superb goal for Ajax, video warms hearts

Earlier, Mohammed Kudus had honoured his late Black Stars colleague, after scoring for Ajax on Sunday.

Kudus who scored a superb free kick in Ajax's 4-0 win over Sparta Rotterdam dedicated his goal to Atsu by revealing a message under his jersey.

His gesture came just about 24 hours after the Hatayspor midfielder was found dead under the rubble of the Turkey earthquake.

Source: YEN.com.gh