Funny Face was interviewed by Berla Mundi on The Day Show, where he recounted how he used to walk from Circle to Tema to crack jokes in the early days of his career

The comedian added that due to issues he was facing in his private life, his career was being affected, which made him reflect on his struggles and sit up

Funny Face, who had battled depression in the past, said he refused to let his sacrifices go to waste and managed to get his life back on track

Ghanaian comedian, Funny Face, has opened up about his early days in the industry and how he used to walk from Circle to Tema to perform his comedy gigs at Adom FM, in an interview with Berla Mundi on The Day Show.

The popular comedian, known as Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng in private life, revealed that he faced several personal issues in his life that affected his career. However, he never gave up and continued to push forward despite the obstacles.

During the interview, Funny Face spoke candidly about his struggles with depression and how it had affected his career in the past. He recounted how he had almost given up on his dreams and how he had to dig deep to get his life back on track.

The comedian said it would have been a shame if he had let his toils and sacrifices go to waste.

"Having gone through all that, I realised I was on the verge of messing things up when they were good. It hit me that I wasn’t listening, but when I did listen, look at me now," Funny Face said.

Funny Face added that his road to fame was not as easy as many think. He said he had suffered a lot to get to where he is.

