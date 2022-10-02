Renowned Ghanaian comedian Funny Face was welcomed with massive cheers from the crowd after he made an appearance at a comedy show dubbed Too Cute To Be Mute

His performance was the first in 10 years since he graced a stage to entertain patrons with jokes

Video gets many emotional as they get touched by Funny Face's inspiring story about his arrest and mental health challenges

Celebrated Ghanaian Comedian, Funny Face, got many laughing hysterically during a comedy show dubbed Too Cute To Be Mute, which was held at the National Theatre on September 30, 2022.

Funny Face. Photo Source: @therealfunnyface @nkonkonsa

Source: Instagram

While performing, Funny Face shared an inspiring story about challenging moments he had to go through, which led to his arrest and the moments when he was kept in a psychiatric facility.

Sharing these experiences in a form of a joke, he said,

"When you go through problems, you'd sing sensible songs. I'm here today to tell somebody. I don't know what you are going through. But I can tell you for a fact that you will come through. Whatever you are going through, for now, go through it. You'd be okay. I have been through mine. I am okay," he said.

He mentioned that taking his life is no longer his portion and advises patrons never to take that route in life.

"I've been there before. I've been suicidal before. I wanted to die, but death was not even coming," he said.

After seeing the video, Funny Face acknowledged the love he received from Netizens by commenting with a heart emoji.

The event saw many people throng the venue to entertain themselves with some funny jokes from renowned comedians in Ghana and Kenya.

Comedians who graced the stage were; Simy from Kenya, OB Amponsah, Lekzy Decomic, Funny Face, Clemento Suarez, and Jeneral Ntatia.

Many Ghanaians show excitement as Funny Face returns to comedy

cwesiotengofficial:

Too powerful ❤️

desmond_dsoul:

Awwww Meeen this guy made my day. This is the Funny Face we know. Much Love, Bro❤️❤️❤️❤️

iam_miss_mensah:

It’s the 2 minutes for me Funny Face is very funny . We thank God for his dear life

mrclassic3a:

I really enjoyed this

logicson_1:

This is real life fact about him in a funny way. This is a real comedy

amdaabukari:

am happy for him I wish him well

mak_kete:

❤️❤️❤️God we thank you for Funny's life and healing

Funny Face Speaks On Depression In Exclusive Interview With Delay

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian comic actor, Funny Face, known in real life as Benson Nana Yaw Oduro has said the depressive episode he encountered months ago almost caused him to lose his life.

According to him, during that time, he had no reason to live due to the fact that he was depressed and thought he was going to die.

While speaking in an interview with Delay and sighted by YEN.com.gh on pulse.com.gh, Funny Face pointed out that, the situation was triggered by the split of his relationships and the loss of access to his twin daughters.

Source: YEN.com.gh