Ghanaian gospel artiste Mc Abraham said he never slept with a woman for 14 years but survived throughout the period

In an interview on Hello FM, he said that he never cheated on his wife after marrying her for 26 years, and he has had a beautiful marriage so far

He added that even though he had a child before becoming a born-again Christian, he saw the need to put these acts aside and focus on God

Veteran Ghanaian gospel artiste, Mc Abraham, said he never slept with a woman for fourteen years in his career and life.

In an interview with Hello Fm, the gospel artiste said that he had had a child with someone without marrying her. At that point, he said he did not have the Holy Spirit even though he believed in God.

After a while, he decided to accept Christ into his life, and suddenly, he changed his heart and mind.

He said that he decided never to indulge in such immoral acts for 14 years, and he survived that period with the Holy Spirit helping him.

During his 26 years of marriage, he said he had never cheated on his wife, and he is very proud of such an achievement. H was thankful to God, primarily for helping him go through these phases in his life.

Watch Mc Abraham's interview on Hello FM below:

Ghanaians reacted to Mc Abraham's interview about not sleeping with a woman for 14 years

iamqwesipromise commented:

14 yrs so he hv done well erhh? Me since I was 1yr till now 23 I’m still a virrgin . So forget him

lydiaafrifa_ commented:

I believe this man over Bawumia

mzz_lee_xclusive commented:

Nyame ne wo boafo ampa, naw)twe koraaa you can't

dr.hollywoodgh commented:

Well, some may be faithful in other areas but none of us is sinless.

Veteran gospel artiste Sabbath Nimoh says she wasted her time at prayer meetings

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that a woman currently resident in Italy admonished Ghanaians to strike a delicate balance regarding their religious life and work ethics.

In a video from SVTV Africa, Sabbath Nimoh said Ghanaians lag behind because they devote too much of their time to prayer. Netizens who reacted to the video praised the woman for using her lived experience to enlighten Ghanaians.

Source: YEN.com.gh