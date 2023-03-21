Ghanaian actor and comedian Funny Face said he has repented from his old interest in women with curves and nice stature

He said he has come to the realisation that it is not always about looks but what a person has to offer

He added that he has not given up on marriage and that he would like to marry again, provided he meets a person who matches his energy

Ghanaian actor and comedian Funny Face said he has decided to look out for women with good attitude and nice personalities.

He said that throughout his life, he had admired endowed or curvy women, but he has realised that it is not always about curves and looks.

Speaking on The Day Show in an interview with media personality Berla Mundi, Funny Face said that he has not given up on marriage.

He said he firmly believes that there are good women out there who would be a perfect match for him, hence his decision to give love and marriage another chance.

He added that there are still women with curves who are good people and that, his comment was not meant to speak badly about endowed women. However, his only regret is that he chose looks over character in the past.

Watch Funny Face's interview below:

Some Ghanaians reacted to Funny Face's interview with Berla Mundi on TV3

rezeterappiah commented:

The only school certificate issued before entering is marriage; therefore think and choose wisely because it can make and unmake you.

anwar sadatonebo commented:

That’s good advice, marriage no be your mate.

sam_del commented:

Broken heart isn’t that bad. It will probably let you learn some sense.

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that Funny Face was welcomed with massive cheers from the crowd after he made an appearance at a comedy show dubbed Too Cute To Be Mute.

His performance was the first in 10 years since he graced a stage to entertain patrons with jokes. The video got many emotional as they were touched by Funny Face's inspiring story about his arrest and mental health challenges.

