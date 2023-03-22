Yaw Dabo and Akrobeto, in a video, challenged each other in a bid to find out who speaks the English language better

The hilarious pair thrilled a large crowd at a health walk as they engaged in the light-hearted contest

A video of the contest was shared on social media, which got many people laughing heartily as they praised the two Kumawood stars

Ghanaian actors Yaw Dabo and Akrobeto, in a classic showdown of wit and humour, challenged each other in a side-splitting battle to determine who speaks the English language better. The epic showdown took place during a health walk, leaving the large crowd present in stitches.

The two Kumawood stars have been known for their excellent acting skills, but this time, they decided to put their English speaking skills to the test. Yaw Dabo and Akrobeto engaged in the friendly and hilarious contest, which had everyone present cheering and laughing.

The video of the contest was shared on social media, and it quickly went viral. Many people praised the two actors for their hilarious performance. The battle was not only entertaining, but it was also an opportunity for the two actors, who are notoriously known for speaking pidgin English, to showcase their command of the English language.

Yaw Dabo and Akrobeto's challenge was also a testament to the current unity and brotherhood brewing among Kumawood stars. The pair's chemistry was undeniable as they traded jokes and jabs, trying to outdo each other with their wit and humour.

Fans React To Akrobeto And Yaw Dabo's Contest

nyonyoyayra said:

I'm jux happy that I have data to watch this video. This video really make my day... I pray to always have data... Amen

lina_okailey wrote:

They are loved

Source: YEN.com.gh