Fashionista Osebo and spiritual leader Ajagurajah, for the past few days, have engaged in a hilarious, lighthearted fashion contest on social media

Osebo, in a new video he shared on his Facebook page, jovially flaunted his mansion and cars and poked fun at Ajagurajah

Their beef has put smiles on people's faces as they laugh at their antics and hilarious remarks

In a new video shared on his Facebook page, Osebo took things up a notch as he happily flaunted his mansion and cars, taking a swipe at Ajagurajah in the process.

In a new video shared on his Facebook page, Osebo took things up a notch as he happily flaunted his mansion and cars, taking a swipe at Ajagurajah in the process.

The fashion guru donned a neat black outfit, shades and a pair of shiny orange boots. He confidently strutted around his luxurious abode, while his fleet of flashy cars stood in the background.

Osebo could not resist poking fun at his opponent, saying that his fashion sense was in a class of its own and unmatched by any other. He then cheekily challenged Ajagurajah to up his fashion game if he wanted to keep up with him.

Their beef has been a source of joy to many, with fans and followers expressing their amusement at their antics. Some have even suggested that the two should collaborate and develop a unique fashion line that merges both styles.

Osebo Gets Peeps Laughing

Muhib Traore wrote:

Look! I just love this guys , they are just leaving their life's. Look happyness it's free oo

Darling Fii commented:

Pls forgive him wai. Consider his movement members. Indeed fashion combination is a calculation

Kwame Wise wrote:

Agya Sib)..The King of the Fashion Jungle.

