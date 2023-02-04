Comic actor Akrobeto and media manager Bola Ray have been recently spotted hanging out in a video

The two had a hilarious conversation in English in which Bola Ray confused Akrobeto with big grammar

The actor's funny reaction to Bola Ray's grammar sparked laughter among a section of social media users who saw the video

Kumawood actor and TV personality Akrobeto, known in private life as Akwasi Boadi, has had a hilarious moment with EIB CEO Nathan Adisi, popularly known as Bola Ray.

Akrobeto recently met Bola Ray at a place that looked like an office setting. The two decided to have a conversation.

They talked about Akrobeto's three sons with Bola Ray asking if any one of them took after their father. Their conversation was mainly in English with Akrobeto interspersing with Twi at different times.

Akrobeto and Bola Ray recently shared a hilarious moment together Photo source: @bolarayofficial

Source: Instagram

At a point in their conversation, Bola Ray switched up and started speaking big grammar to Akrobeto. The English Bola Ray had started speaking got Akrobeto confused.

The comic actor had to ask what the EIB CEO meant by his statement and he simplified that he meant to say "look before you leap."

Bola Ray's explanation triggered a hilarious response from Akrobet who hosts the comic news programme, Real News on UTV. After bursting into laughter, he jokingly 'cursed' Bola Ray in Twi saying: 'Nyame betua woka' which translates as "God will punish you."

After that, the two embraced each and laughed heartily. A video of their encounter was shared on Instagram by Bola Ray.

Ghanaians laugh over Akrobeto and Bola Ray's video

The vdeo of Akrobeto and Bolay has sparked hilarious reactions online.

iam.drew_ said:

On a serious note, Akrobeto English is improving.

nanaakua895 said:

His English is improving..good to see this..progress

appietusmix said:

Oooh Chaley why are you worrying Ofa

justice.gyasi.5 said:

Never a dull moment with AKROBETO whhhaaaaattttttt

Menawhile, Akrobeto recently celebrated his 60th birthday with two of his lovely sons surprising him on live TV.

Liaising with the producers of the show Akrobeto hosts, The Real News, his sons were able to pull up a big surprise for their dad on his special day.

More birthday wishes poured in for the comedian and Kumawood actor as videos of the surprise warmed the hearts of Ghanaians.

