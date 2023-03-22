A man got many Ghanaians yearning for a vacation when he posted a video of how he enjoyed himself in Aburi

The video showed the man and a group of friends having the time of their lives riding a quad bike and visiting a waterfall

The man confessed that he spent twenty-four hours at the getaway location, and many people were happy that he had an excellent experience

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A man with the TikTok handle @karrene.okley posted a video of how much fun he had when he spent twenty-four hours in Aburi, Ghana.

A man visits Aburi with his friends. Photo credit: @karrene.okley

Source: TikTok

The video showed the man and his friends riding quad bikes through lush vegetation, visiting a waterfall and touring the Aburi Botanical Garden.

Watch the video below.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Many people are trooping to the highlands of Aburi in the Eastern Region of Ghana in search of fresh air, escaping the clamour, traffic, and the hustle and bustle of city life. After leaving Accra, driving through the verdant hills takes around 40 minutes to reach Aburi's centre.

The developing area of Aburi offers many spectacular amenities, including botanical gardens, five-star hotels, and retreat spots.

Ghanaians react to the video of the young man's visit to Aburi

Several Ghanaians were happy to see the young man having the time of his life and shared their thoughts in the comments. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

Marian said:

I want to go to this place. It’s beautiful

Nayovpc commented:

I'm so jealous...I wish someone could bring me to the mother land

nanasarpong367 remarked:

I am happy they've noticed we don't live on trees

itsseida added:

The scenery… so beautiful

TikToker unveils new luxury vacation resort in Ghana for weekend getaways; it has a pergola and ocean view

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how a TikToker showcased a luxury vacation resort in Ghana, which he describes as the ideal weekend vacation. The video showed the resort's luxurious rooms, pergola and guests having a good time there. Several Ghanaians were moved by the video and said they would organise to visit the opulent resort.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh