Antoine Semenyo, the Ghanaian footballer who scored the winning goal in Ghana's African Cup of Nations qualifier against Angola on Thursday, has been the talk of the town for his exceptional performance on the field.

Not only did his performance capture attention, but his post-match interview also had many people swooning over him.

Semenyo, who has lived abroad for a long time, spoke with a thick accent that caught the attention of many fans. The football star's unique accent had many folks, especially ladies, admiring the way he talks.

In the interview, Semenyo spoke about his winning goal and how it felt to represent Ghana.

It was an amazing feeling to score the winning goal for my country. I am proud to represent Ghana, and I hope to continue to make my country proud, he said.

Semenyo's accent, which was a mixture of British and Ghanaian, has become the topic of discussion on social media, with many people sharing their admiration for his unique way of speaking.

The Ghanaian star has been praised for his exceptional performance on the field, with many fans hailing him as a saviour. Semenyo's goal in the dying minutes of the game sealed Ghana's victory over Angola, and his contribution to the team cannot be overstated.

Semenyo Mesmarises Many With His Accent

spendy love said:

The English is Englishing

@Obaa ohemaa: Handsome

Queensland said:

he really looks like Pappy Quadwo

Akua gla asked:

Please is he a Ghanaian

Source: YEN.com.gh