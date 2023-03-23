A video of Asamoah Gyan and Sammy Anim Addo celebrating Black Stars' win against the Palancas Negras of Angola has surfaced online

They were captured shouting with excitement and all-smiles as they team won their game which was played at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Kumasi, Ghana

Ghana's former Captain Asamoah Gyan was captured celebrating the country's win after a nip and tuck game between Angola.

Asamoah Gyan celebrates as Ghana wins the game against Angola.

Source: Instagram

The Black Stars played their first game in the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against the Palancas Negras of Angola on March 23, 2023, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Kumasi, Ghana.

After a tight game, the Black Stars emerged victorious with a 1-0 scoreline, after Antoine Semenyo scored a fantastic goal.

After the win, Asamoah Gyan was captured celebrating with Sammy Anim Addo, the Chairman of the Ghana National U-15 Team and Vice Chairman of the Ghana Olympic Team (National U-23), the Black Meteors.

They beamed with smiles and shouted with excitement in the lovely video.

Watch the lovely video of Asamoah Gyan and Sammy Anim jubilating the Black Stars' win against Angola.

Following this game, Ghana is at the top of Group E in the AFCON qualifiers tournament.

The team has swept a whopping 7 points while Angola has emerged second-place victors with 4 points.

Central African Republic and Madagascar are in third and fourth positions, respectively, with one point each.

Source: YEN.com.gh