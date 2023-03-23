The Black Stars of Ghana have been able to secure a late last-minute victory against their Angola counterparts in Kumasi

This was during the AFCON qualifier that was played at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium ahead of the second leg

Ghana scored a 95th-minute goal after being unable to find the back of the net since the start of the match, an some believe it was the late Christan Atsu at work

Following the slim 1:0 victory Ghana got against Angola at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in the first leg of the AFCON qualifiers, some social media users have suggested that the late Christian Atsu had a hand in it.

Ghana scored with only seconds remaining on the clock after playing more than 95 minutes without a goal, although they got 20 shots on goal and 10 on target.

The goal came from an initial shot powered in from a set piece by Mohammed Kudus, after which Antoine Semenyo scrambled it in the back of the net.

A social media user called Gyan Pasco commented on a post by the Twitter influencer, Kalyjay, asking who the man of the match was, saying:

"Christian Atsu, I think he caused that last-minute magic goal from heavens "

With Ghana being a religious country where many citizens believe in life after death, it is unsurprising that such a thought has come up.

Perhaps how they fought without success but ended up getting what could be described as last-minute luck adds to the conviction that there is probably a hand in the heavens who decided to move things around.

Watch the last-minute goal below:

See the comment from Gyan below:

