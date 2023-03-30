Ghanaian TikTok sensation Ahuofe, known for his resemblance to late American rapper Tupac, has passed on

Ahuofe's death has shocked many on social media as he had shared a video and appeared live on TikTok a few hours before the news

The last video Ahuofe shared has stirred sad reactions from his fans in Ghana and across Africa

TikTok star Ahuofe, popularly known as Tupac, has reportedly passed away in Kumasi, where he lived.

Details of Ahuofe's death have been sketchy, but the reports on social media indicating that he fell sick went viral on Thursday, March 30, 2023.

The news of Ahuofe's death came as a surprise to many as he had appeared on his TikTok page the previous night.

A check on his page shows he shared a video just 16 hours before the news of his passing popped up online.

Ahuofe Tupac 'chops' love on TikTok

The video had Ahuofe in a loved-up moment with a pretty-looking lady. Dressed in his usual 'Hip-hop' style, he sat down with the lady's hand wrapped around his shoulders.

The lady was brushing one of her hands through the beard of Ahuofe who urged her to do more and even go ahead to kiss him.

Ahuofe's fans mourn him

Following the news of his death, many of his followers in Ghana and across Africa have taken to the comment section of his last video to react.

James_Miles1122 said:

I came to check if is true.. Rip my favourite TikTok

Sequence Dj

Thank you for the laughs. Rest in peace 'Makaveli' ...from Kenya with love.

Remshyy⚔️ said:

Can’t believe this was his last vibing video, RIP legend

kaenehange said:

Rest in peace brother we love you in Namibia

Abena Tiwaa said:

Eiiiiii so is true I know him at Anloga

Profile of Ahuofe, the TikTok sensation

Ahuofe, who is based at Oforikrom in Kumasi, burst onto the stage as a TikToker some months ago and got many loving him.

His videos on the app showed him mimicking the personality of the late American rapper Tupac Amaru Shakur. He often dressed and acted like a 'gangster'.

Within his relatively short time on the app, Ahuofe was able to garner an impressive 3.9 million followers and amass over a whopping 39.8 million views on his 217 videos.

