Sarkodie and his household were all gamed up for Ghana's face-off with Angola for the African Cup of Nations qualifiers

The Ghanaian rapper shared pictures of his daughter, Titi and son, MJ, enjoying the game in their custom-made jerseys

One fan commented, "Low key sark is a strong supporter of the Black Stars"

Ghanaians can't get enough of this lovable photo of Sarkodie's children posing in matching Ghana jerseys.

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has proven his die-hard love for Ghana's national football team, Black Stars, with a photo of his daughter, Titi and son, MJ, enjoying the game with him at home.

Tweeps were impressed with the rapper's dedication towards the game. And we totally dig it too.

Sarkodie with Titi and MJ wearing custom-made jerseys watching the Ghana match | Source: Twitter/ @sarkodie

Ghanaians have always been lovers of football games. From time before Ghana's Abedi Pele to his children, Dede and Jordan, gracing the field.

Sarkodie shared a photo of his children spending daddy time with him during last Thursday's game on Twitter.

He wrote, "My Day almost got messed up … We are back on track."

Sarknation reacted to Sarkodie's children wearing custom Ghana jerseys

Although some comments suggested that this photo was carefully curated to elicit engagement from fans, none could deny the cuteness overload from the adorable duo.

@elton_nana wrote, "He was like Titi ni MJ, Mo K) Gyina TV n3nim na mi twa mu picture."

@Godfred62812383 worte, "TITI atade3 as3 goal keeper "

@mylo_melon wrote, "When Sark said "overload" he meant MJ's jersey "

@ewurabenaah wrote, "It's the way they're focused for me"

