A group of beautiful ladies played a game in a restaurant to determine who would pay their bill

The ladies arranged their phones on a tray and asked a waitress to pick one; the owner of the selected phone would foot the bill

Many TikTokers who reacted to the video said if anybody included them in such a game, it would fail

A video of a group of young ladies who were out on a treat for themselves at a restaurant has got many people laughing.

While in the restaurant, the friends played a game using their phones. In a clip shared by @1bigfeli7, they placed their phones in a tray and asked the waitress to choose one. The one whose device was selected would be responsible for settling the bill.

The lady whose phone was picked screamed in the video. Photo source: @1bigfeli7

Source: UGC

The waitress determines who will pay the bill

Tensed about what her choice could do, the waitress took her time to select well. While the waitress was at it, a lady at the edge of the table prayed it wouldn't be hers.

The lady placed both hands on her head and shouted when her phone was picked up.

Watch the video below:

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

@Globaby said:

"I no fit play this game if not all of us go wash plates together."

@Berrybaby said:

"Rule number one: have rich friends."

@y'all meet Toria:

"Somebody repeat after me..I will never be broke in my life."

@Aderonke Salau said:

"I saw her praying before d waitress picked her phone."

@Annabel_18 said:

"Na my own we go use do video."

@Kekeli said:

"Na so God go pick you and bless you among many."

@Onyebuchii said:

"Me wey no get shishi for account dem con pick me wahala go dey we go wash plate."

@Fati_oiza said:

"If they pick my phone, na insufficient funds go save me."

@:crown:Sefakor said"

"If there’s an android please pick it oo na them be the cashier."

@princessfeargod1 said:

"If I do this challenge and the waitress choose my phone we go end up washing plates that place o."

@Rare_Temmah said:

"This game dey sweet until she pick your phone."

Source: Legit.ng