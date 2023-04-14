A young man who is very happy that he looks like Davido has made a video singing For The Road song

The young man had a low cut, complemented by his spectacle as he tried to behave like a famous musician

Many people in his comment section said he looked like a low-budget and throwback version of Davido

A young Nigerian man, @xbankzdmw, who prides himself on looking like Davido and has been modelling all his content around the singer, stirred reactions in a video.

In the TikTok clip that has gathered over 300,000 views, the young man sang For The Road while wearing eyeglasses. He said the track is a beautiful one from the Timeless album.

People said he is the low version of Davido. Photo source: @xbankzdmw

Man behaves like Davido.

He tried to copy the mannerism of Davido; while singing, he turned his head around and licked his lips.

Many people in the comment section reacted to his resemblance to Davido. A person funnily said he is an incomplete version of the singer.

Watch the video below:

The video has been liked more than 25,000 times and has gathered over 3000 comments.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Medasi Jnr said:

"Davido that stop downloading at 16%."

D_real_Melvin said:

"Davido from AliExpress."

Creed37 said:

"Low budget Davido"

EM Mah said:

"Na money remain brother. Few years from now you go Watch this video then you go smiles. Money go hit u soon."

The favy goddess said:

"Davido throwback."

Time said:

"Davido after palmpay gets him."

Jero nation said:

"Wow you really look like him, success bro."

