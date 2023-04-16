"Questions' hitmaker Fameye shared his opinions on his lookalike, Young Fameye, joining the likes of other Ghanaian celebrity lookalikes such as King promise, Shatta Wale, Medikal, and Kuami Eugene

He hailed him for promoting his songs on his Instagram page, however, he was not happy about the fact that they are booking shows and using their images to make money

Ghanaians commended Fameye for speaking the truth and being wise in his response on UTV's United Showbiz

Versatile Ghanaian singer and rapper Fameye shared his thoughts on the ongoing trend of celebrity lookalikes in the entertainment industry.

During an interview on UTV's United Showbiz, he commended Young Fameye for promoting his songs on his Instagram page.

The 'Praise' hitmaker noted that when his attention was drawn to a supposed clone, the first thing he did was visit his Instagram page.

To his amusement, he realised that the young man indeed loved his personality and his songs such that anytime he dropped a new song, he quickly made a video to encourage others to stream.

"Someone may not have heard my songs in a long time, and perhaps they chanced on a lookalike on social media and they started to stream my songs. It has some positive vibes," he told MzGee on the show.

He stated that it is one of the positive sides of having someone impersonate you.

However, he urged him and other clones not to be showing up at shows that the celebrity they are impersonating has been billed to perform.

"My lookalike has not performed at any show yet. I love that about him, but he should enjoy the fame but keep it calm."

Watch the full video below of Fameye on United Showbiz.

Ghanaians react to Fameye's view on the lookalike trends in the country

ghbanks20 remarked:

He has spoken sense.

omarmoose_ commented:

Even if is not from his heart. He has spoken well ❤️

s.e77.7 said:

This guy be feeling rough… I love his vibe! ❤️

parminasme57 said:

Fameye just want make the dudes know say he just don’t like it at all smart guy

addison17215 stated:

Well said fameye

ekua_adjapomaa remarked:

Very smart answer

nanakyei_mtn commented:

Fameye thinks, speaks & sings wisdom. Keep it up, big man @fameye_music

rubama_rms_daterush_8 said:

Well spoken @fameye_music

Medikal warns media houses in Ghana about lookalikes

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Medikal fumed at the ongoing trends of celebrity lookalikes in Ghana.

He lashed out at media houses and bloggers who host these impersonators on their shows and social media pages.

He also advised the impersonators of Kuami Eugene, Shatta Wale, King Promise, himself, and among others to look for a job rather than use their image to make money and look for fame.

