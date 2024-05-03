Ghanaian dancer Afronita's passion for dancing is really admirable, especially as she coaches young talents

The University of Ghana student has posted a video of herself and her lookalike on Instagram

Some social media users testified that the two dancers resemble each other in the viral video

Ghanaian dancer and founder of Afrostar Kids Academy Yeboah Danita Akosua Adomaah, popularly called Afronita, has shared a video of her lookalike on Instagram.

The young CEO looked sporty in a pink t-shirt and black shorts styled with white Jordan sneakers. Afronita's lookalike Centy Daniella turned heads in a black t-shirt and cargo pants.

Afronita and her lookalike slay in classy outfits. Photo credit: @afronitaaa.

Afronita rocked her natural hairstyle while showing off her bare face without makeup and smiled for the cameras.

The talented dancer and her student impressed their fans with their beautiful dance routine in the viral video posted on Instagram.

Watch the video below:

Afronita's lookalike shows off her dance moves

Afronita's lookalike Afroniellaaa looked gorgeous in her signature ponytail hairstyle for this video shoot.

She wore a customised Afrostar Kids Academy t-shirt, a pink turtleneck long-sleeve top, and black pants.

Watch the video below:

Some social media users commented on Afronita and her lookalike's dance video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below.

Championrolie stated:

That’s facts even the smiles

Dashleilanaldji stated:

She looks like you ❤️

kofiwayo_ stated:

Crazy energy ❤️✅

officer_reginald stated:

Her smile is contagious ❤

Clothlygh stated:

She sure looks like you❤️

liss_she stated:

I smiled watching this❤️

quin_jaleah stated:

Is she, not ur kid's sister?

_winnalyndaniels stated:

What of Abigail

Edempretty stated:

She sure looks like you❤️

_dorcasssss stated:

Sweettt

afro_mogyass stated:

Tooo sweet ❤️❤️❤️

shuga_links_ stated:

This is cute❤️

manie_ghh stated:

She’s got a beautiful smile too. Grow and glow mini afro @afroniellaaa.

