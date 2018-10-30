University of Cape Coast notable alumni: 17 famous people who attended UCC

The University of Cape Coast (UCC) is an equal-opportunity institution. It is well-positioned to provide exceptional education by offering thorough, liberal, and professional courses that challenge students to be responsible citizens. For years, UCC has produced notable and prosperous business leaders and industry titans for the nation and the world. Who are some of the University of Cape Coast's notable alumni?

When deciding which school to attend, it is critical to research the alumni who have graduated. It is typically a direct or indirect representation of the school. As a result, it is unsurprising that prospective University of Cape Coast students are looking for extensive and up-to-date information on the university's notable alumni to make informed decisions.

Top 17 University of Cape Coast notable alumni

No Alumni Profession 1 Seth Terkper Chartered accountant, politician 2 Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang Politician, educator 3 Kojo Oppong Nkrumah Politician, lawyer 4 Yvonne Nduom Public figure 5 Juliet Asante Film actress, producer, director, philanthropist 6 Millison Narh Chartered accountant, banker 7 Odelia Ntiamoah Boampong Entrepreneur, TV and radio news reporter 8 Kwesi Ahwoi Politician 9 Nana Ama Agyemang Asante Journalist, editor, writer 10 Malik Al-Hassan Yakubu Politician 11 Michael Okyere Baafi Politician, businessman 12 Daniel Asua Wubah Scientist 13 Aba Andam Physicist 14 Nana Amba Eyiaba I Educator, advocate 15 Samuel Kobina Annim Statistician 16 Rose Amoanimaa Yeboah Athlete 17 Nii Kwartei Titus Glover Politician

University of Cape Coast notable alumni

The University of Cape Coast (UCC) is a public institution in Cape Coast, Ghana. It was founded in 1962 and has become one of Ghana's most distinguished universities. UCC has a long history of academic distinction and has produced some outstanding alumni. Here's a list of some of the most famous UCC graduates.

1. Seth Terkper

Seth Terkper speaks during a Let Girls Learn event during the World Bank Group Spring Meetings and the International Monetary Fund on 13 April 2016.

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Seth Emmanuel Terkper

Seth Emmanuel Terkper Date of birth: 15 July 1957

15 July 1957 Age: 66 years old (as of May 2024)

66 years old (as of May 2024) Profession: Chartered accountant, politician

Seth Terkper is a certified accountant and politician from Ghana. He was Ghana's Minister of Finance and Economic Planning from 2013 to 2017 during the John Mahama administration. Seth Terkper worked in the IMF's Fiscal Affairs Department (FAD) in Washington, DC, from July 1999 to February 2009.

2. Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang

Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang participated in the Ministerial Conference on Science, Technology and Innovation of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in Tehran on 23 February 2015.

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang

Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang Date of birth: 22 November 1951

22 November 1951 Age: 72 years old (as of May 2024)

72 years old (as of May 2024) Profession: Politician, educator

Jane is a famous scholar and politician from Ghana. She was a Minister of Education between February 2013 and January 2017. Jane Naana holds a full professorship in literature. She became the first female vice-chancellor of a Ghanaian state university when she assumed the vice-chancellor position at the University of Cape Coast. She is the Chancellor of the Women's University in Africa.

3. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Kojo Opong Inkromah addresses a press conference on 12 June 2019, following the rescue and arrest of suspects who kidnapped two Canadian women.

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Kojo Vincent Oppong Nkrumah

Kojo Vincent Oppong Nkrumah Date of birth: 5 April 1982

5 April 1982 Age: 42 years old (as of 2024)

42 years old (as of 2024) Profession: Politician, lawyer

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah is a renowned politician and lawyer from Ghana. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah is a parliamentarian for the Ofoase-Ayirebi seat. After serving as Minister of Information from November 2018, the UCC alumni was named Minister of Works and Housing after a cabinet reshuffle on 14 February 2024.

4. Yvonne Nduom

Yvonne Nduom poses for a photo in an office (L). She is inside a room (R). Photo: @ynduom on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Yvonne Nduom

Yvonne Nduom Date of birth: 9 July 1953

9 July 1953 Age: 70 years old (as of May 2024)

70 years old (as of May 2024) Profession: Public figure

Yvonne Nduom is a public figure from Ghana. She is best known for being the spouse of the Progressive People's Party leader. One of UCC's notable alumni, Yvonne Nduom, is now the Executive Chairperson for Coconut Grove Hotels. In 2012, she was honoured with the Ghana Tourism Authority's Lifetime Award in Hospitality Investment.

5. Juliet Asante

Juliet Asante, CEO of Ghana's National Film Authority, poses for a photograph at the Africa Cinema Summit in Accra, Ghana, on 16 November 2023.

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Juliet Yaa Asantewa Asante

Juliet Yaa Asantewa Asante Profession: Film actress, producer, director, philanthropist

Juliet Asante is a prominent Ghanaian actress, director, producer, and philanthropist. She started her acting career in 1996 in the TV series Screen Two. She was later featured in another film, Escape to Love, the same year. Juliet Asante is now the National Film Authority's Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

6. Millison Narh

Full name: Millison Narh

Millison Narh Date of birth: 4 May 1955

4 May 1955 Date of death: 10 July 2023

10 July 2023 Age at the time of death: 68 years old

Millison Narh was a chartered accountant and Ghanaian banker. He served as the Bank of Ghana's deputy governor between 2009 and 2017. Millison Narh began working at the Central Bank in 1976 after graduating from Ghanata Secondary School. He served as Chief Manager of the Domestic Banking Division from 1993 until 1995.

7. Odelia Ntiamoah Boampong

Full name: Odelia Ntiamoah Boampong

Odelia Ntiamoah Boampong Date of birth: 1981

1981 Age: 43 years old (as of 2024)

43 years old (as of 2024) Profession: Entrepreneur, TV and radio news reporter

Odelia Ntiamoah Boampong is a businesswoman and television and radio news reporter from Ghana. She reported on Togo's elections in 2015 and has reported on every UNFCCC summit since 2009. Odelia Ntiamoah is a documentary filmmaker, TV news anchor, correspondent, and reporter.

8. Kwesi Ahwoi

Kwesi Ahwoi is inside an office (L). He is standing next to a plain background (R). Photo: @graphic, @brunofuga (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Kwesi Ahwoi

Kwesi Ahwoi Date of birth: 17 November 1946

17 November 1946 Age: 77 years old (as of May 2024)

77 years old (as of May 2024) Profession: Politician

Kwesi Ahwoi is a political figure from Ghana. He formerly served as Ghana's Minister of Interior. He appointed the first Ghanaian ambassador to the Comoros in 2015. Kwesi Ahwoi has also served as Ghana's ambassador in Seychelles, Mauritius, Lesotho, and Swaziland.

9. Nana Ama Agyemang Asante

Nana Ama Agyemang Asante stands next to a bluish background (L). She is inside a room (R). Photo: @reutersinstitute, @circumspecte (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Nana Ama Agyemang Asante

Nana Ama Agyemang Asante Profession: Journalist, editor, writer

Nana Ama Agyemang Asante is a renowned reporter, editor, and author from Ghana. She began working as the deputy online editor for Citi FM's web portal in 2012. Nana Ama also presents the Citi Breakfast Show alongside Bernard Avle on the Accra-based radio station Citi FM.

10. Malik Al-Hassan Yakubu

Malik Al-Hassan Yakubu is in a room (L). He is standing on a wooden floor (R). Photo: @CitiTube on YouTube, @ghanamps (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Malik Al-Hassan Yakubu

Malik Al-Hassan Yakubu Date of birth: 29 December 1945

29 December 1945 Age: 78 years old (as of May 2024)

78 years old (as of May 2024) Profession: Politician

Malik al-Hassan Yakubu is a politician from Ghana who represents the Yendi constituency in parliament. He is a member of the Pan-African Parliament. Malik al-Hassan Yakubu had previously served as Minister of Interior but withdrew in 2002 after being accused of helping one of the sides in a violent confrontation in Yendi.

11. Michael Okyere Baafi

Full name: Michael Okyere Baafi

Michael Okyere Baafi Date of birth: 12 March 1976

12 March 1976 Age: 48 years old (as of 2024)

48 years old (as of 2024) Profession: Politician, businessman

Michael Okyere Baafi is a politician and entrepreneur from Ghana. In 2017, he was named Executive Secretary of the Ghana Free Zones Board. Michael Okyere stepped down in 2021 after being elected as a Member of Parliament for New Juaben South, Ghana's parliament constituency.

12. Daniel Asua Wubah

Daniel Asua Wubah is standing in a hallway (L). He is sitting in an office (R). Photo: @onlywubah on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Daniel Asua Wubah

Daniel Asua Wubah Date of birth: 6 November 1960

6 November 1960 Age: 63 years old (as of May 2024)

63 years old (as of May 2024) Profession: Scientist

Daniel Asua Wubah is a Ghanaian-American scientist. He is the president of Millersville University in Pennsylvania. Daniel Asua formerly served as the Provost of Washington and Lee University. In his spare time, Daniel is a tribal king, Nana Ofosu Peko III, Safohene of Ghana's Breman Traditional Area.

13. Aba Andam

Aba Andam is leaning on fence grills (L). She is in a room full of people (R). Photo: @iybssd2022, @AIMSGH on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Aba A. Bentil Andam

Aba A. Bentil Andam Date of birth: 1948

1948 Age: 76 years old (as of 2024)

76 years old (as of 2024) Profession: Physicist

Aba Andam is a renowned Ghanaian particle physicist. She served as President of the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences between 2017 and 2019. Aba Andam is Ghana's first female physicist. In 1986, she was admitted to the Institute of Physics as a full member and chartered physicist. She is proficient in French and holds various French language certificates.

14. Nana Amba Eyiaba I

Nana Amba Eyiaba I is standing in a queue (L). She is in a radio station (R). Photo: @graphic.com, @atlfm1005 on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Nana Amba Eyiaba I

Nana Amba Eyiaba I Date of birth: 18 February 1950

18 February 1950 Age: 74 years old (as of May 2024)

74 years old (as of May 2024) Profession: Educator, advocate

Nana Amba Eyiaba I is a queen mother from Ghana. She formerly served as the Central Region's Director of Education. President John Kufuor appointed Nana to the National Electoral Commission of Ghana from 2004 to 2010. Nana Amba co-organised and oversaw the 2004 and 2008 parliamentary and presidential elections.

15. Samuel Kobina Annim

Samuel Kobina Annim is standing next to a bookshelf (L). He is sitting next to a multi-coloured wall. Photo: @statsghana on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Samuel Kobina Annim

Samuel Kobina Annim Date of birth: 9 December 1975

9 December 1975 Age: 48 years old (as of May 2024)

48 years old (as of May 2024) Profession: Statistician

Samuel Kobina Annim is a Ghanaian economics associate professor. He specialises in microdevelopment economics and integrated microeconometrics. Samuel Kobina is also a statistician and the current director of the Ghana Statistical Service. He received his appointment on 1 March 2019.

16. Rose Amoanimaa Yeboah

Rose Amoanimaa Yeboah jumps and qualifies for the women's high jump final during the athletics on day seven of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games on 4 August 2022.

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Rose Amoanimaa Yeboah

Rose Amoanimaa Yeboah Date of birth: 23 December 2001

23 December 2001 Age: 22 years old (as of May 2024)

22 years old (as of May 2024) Profession: Athlete

Rose Amoanimaa Yeboah is a high jumper from Ghana. She has recently participated in global championships at the 2019 African Games in Rabat, Morocco. Rose Amoanimaa first competed internationally in 2019 at the XIV African U20 Championships in Abidjan. She earned the gold medal in the high jump with a height of 1.83 metres.

17. Nii Kwartei Titus Glover

Nii Kwartei Titus Glover stands next to the glass wall (L). He is holding his phone in an office (R). Photo: @DanielKwartei on X(Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus Glover

Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus Glover Date of birth: 28 August 1966

28 August 1966 Age: 57 years old (as of May 2024)

57 years old (as of May 2024) Profession: Politician

Nii Kwartei Titus Glover is a politician from Ghana who represents the Tema East constituency in parliament. He is the Deputy Minister of Transportation in Ghana and an affiliate of the New Patriotic Party. Nii Kwartei was elected to the 6th parliament of the Fourth Republic on the NPP ticket in Tema East in 2012.

What is Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang's educational background?

Naana was born in the city of Cape Coast, Ghana. She went to Anglican Girls' Secondary School in Koforidua and Aburi Presby Girls' School. She continued her senior school at Cape Coast's Wesley Girls High School from 1964 to 1971.

Jane earned a B.Ed. (Hons) in English and French from the University of Cape Coast in 1977. She received a Diploma in Advanced Studies in French from the University of Dakar. Jane earned her master's and doctorate degrees from York University in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, in 1980 and 1986, correspondingly.

What is Kojo Oppong Nkrumah's educational background?

Nkrumah attended St. Bernadette Soubirous School in Dansoman for elementary school. He later proceeded to Pope John Senior High School and Minor Seminary in Koforidua for secondary school.

Nkrumah attended the University of Cape Coast, earning a bachelor's degree in commerce. He earned his MBA in Marketing from the University of Ghana, Legon, in 2012. After two years of study, Nkrumah received his bachelor's degree in law (LLB) from the GIMPA Faculty of Law in 2014.

Which university has the most famous alumni?

The University of Ghana ranks 581st globally, tenth in Africa, and first in Ghana in terms of cumulative alumni prominence. Celebrities, politicians, business leaders, athletes, and others are among the University of Ghana's notable alumni.

Above are some of the University of Cape Coast's notable alumni. Most UCC alumni are making indelible impressions and establishing numerous job opportunities in their respective disciplines. Through its alumni, the institution has demonstrated its potential to nurture and grow Ghana's next generation of resilient graduates capable of promoting and sustaining Ghana's economy.

