Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has climaxed his 25th-anniversary with a grand durbar at Manhyia in Kumasi

The durbar saw the legendary Golden Stool of the people of Asante making a rare public appearance

A video and photos of the Golden Stool emerged online, stirring reactions online

The famous Golden Stool of the people of Asante made a rare public appearance at Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's 25th-anniversary celebration.

The Asantehene's anniversary was climaxed with a grand durbar and Akwasidaekese at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi on Sunday, May 12, 2024.

The Asante Golden stool was on display Photo source: MeYe Asanteni

Source: Facebook

The Golden Stool made an inconspicuous appearance at Sunday's Durbar. This was its first public appearance in 25 years. The last time it was publicly displayed was the enstoolment of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II in 1999.

The Asante Golden Stool arrived on the neck of a chief

Holding a special place in Asante customs and traditions, the Golden Stool is not supposed to touch the ground.

For this reason, it was carried on the neck of a chief to the durbar grounds. The chief, Baafoɔ Akwasi Dabanka IV, a professor of Human Biology at KNUST serves as Otumfoɔ Nkonwasoafoɔhene (Otumfuo's chief stool carrier).

A video of the arrival of the Sikadwa Kofi is below.

Upon arrival, the Golden Stool was placed on another stool to the left of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II as he sat in state.

Reactions to Sikadwa Kofi's public appearance

Tina Amofah Oduro said:

The heart of Asanteman. God bless the king and Asanteman

Nana Akua Sarpong Owusu said:

Asante ammamere ne ammane3 3f3! Aww ! I’m even tearing up watching all these moments! Beautiful culture! Long live Asantehene Long live Asanteman! Mey3 Asanteni ❤️

Justice Owusu said:

Great heritage for posterity...

Photos of Rawlings' son and daughters at Otumfuo's 74th birthday trend

Meanwhile, Otumfuo recently held his 74th birthday dinner with former President JJ Rawlings' wife and children joining other dignitaries to celebrate the Asantehene.

Photos of Rawlings' children at the celebration have earned admiration for them, especially the only son, Kimathi.

Business moguls Osei Kwame Despite and Dr Kwaku Oteng were also present, and they had a hearty chat at the party.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh