Ghanaian musician Quamina MP has spoken about what he went through after the death of his father

The 'Amanfour Girls' rapper and his father were involved in an accident that killed his father on arrival at the hospital

According to Quamina MP, life after his father's death became very tough, but he sailed through with the help of his mother, siblings and friends

The once bubbly Ghanaian musician Quamina MP lost his energy when his father died in the gory accident in which he survived.

Speaking about life after the tragic event, Quamina MP disclosed how he still suffers from flashbacks of the horrific accident.

The "Family And Gees" rapper shared his pain on United Showbiz during a panel discussion about how artistes deal with mental health illness.

Quamina MP holding flowers in his father's memory Image credit: @quaminamp

The "Party" hitmaker was in a vehicle with his father when their car crashed into another on the Akosombo-Accra highway.

According to Quamina MP, although his symptoms were not too severe for him to seek professional help from a psychologist, he couldn't have made it without the support of his loved ones.

"I don't even know how I do it but my siblings and friends are usually around me. Once in a while, I think about it. I saw my father dying. I was with him when he died. Sometimes, the pain comes and I try to take my mind off it."

The "Kenkey Seller" singer explained how losing his father affected his craft. He admitted that he has lost his shine on stage and would not perform energetically as before. However, he had decided not to take a break from music.

"I was still trying to fight my way into a normal state because I was going through a lot around the time my dad died. Actually, I'm still facing it."

Watch the interview below:

Mental illness among musicians and entertainers has started to gain ground in conversations. Many celebrities who have suffered from it have had to take breaks to heal properly before returning to the spotlight.

Others like MzVee have been very vocal about their depressive episodes. The singer revealed that she suffered for two years before getting healed.

