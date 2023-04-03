TikTok sensation Hajia Bintu was a guest on The Delay Show on Sunday, April 2 2023, and during a conversation with Delay, her father became a topic of discussion

An emotional Bintu was almost in tears as she revealed that she had never seen her father before and had no idea what he looked like

She added that not even her grandmother ( the mother of her dad) or her mum had seen the man after he left them

TikTok star Hajia Bintu, known in private life as Naomi Asiamah, appeared on the hit Ghanaian talk show, The Delay Show, on Sunday, April 2, 2023, and shared some heart-wrenching details about her personal life.

During a conversation with host Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay, the incredible social media sensation opened up about her father, who has been a mystery to her since birth.

Bintu's father became the topic of discussion as Delay probed into her family background. The young star was visibly emotional as she revealed that she had never seen her father and had no idea what he looked like. The revelation shocked the audience and the host, who was taken aback by the candid confession.

According to Bintu, not even her grandmother, who is her father's mother, or her mother had ever seen the mysterious man since he left them. The revelation stunned the host, and the young star could barely hold back her tears as she recounted her difficult childhood, growing up without a father figure.

Despite the emotional moment, Bintu managed to stay composed and composed herself, but it was clear that the topic of her father was sensitive. The revelation sparked an outpouring of support and sympathy from fans on social media, who were quick to commend Bintu for her bravery in sharing such personal details about her life.

