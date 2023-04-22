Eno Barony, a famous Ghanaian rapper and performer, put up a great show with her crew at the Bonfire and Artiste Night at Presec, Legon

During the performance, a slim-looking gentleman was allowed on stage, and one of Eno's plus-size dancers made a jump and landed on him

Ghanaians have been expressing concern over the incident, with many curious to know if the gentleman got hurt

Famous Ghanaian rapper, Eno Barony, put up one of the most exciting performances at Presec, Legon’s Bonfire and Artiste Night.

Eno Barony changed things up in the heat of the moment by letting one of the students enter the stage and sprawl out on the floor.

One of Eno's plus-size dancers, while her crew suddenly moved from the back, did a split and jumped on the gentleman, which appeared to have had a heavy landing impact on him.

Fans worried after Eno Barony's dancer jumped on Presec boy

After the video surfaced online, social media users expressed concerns about whether the impact did not hurt the gentleman.

Check out some of the thoughts YEN.com.gh gathered below:

Billy King said:

The brotherhood is still thinking of the name to call this lad. As a matter of fact, the brotherhood is raising funds to get a thorough medical body checks for the boy.

Nicholas Nicholas indicated:

Future leaders now becoming pon teachers very sad, I know a lot of people feel am not right but I don't mind saying the truth anyway life is how you make it.

Atah Quofi mentioned:

Only imagine the kind of heat and perfume produced from this heavy duty to this man

Nana Kobby added:

The lady dey hurt am you say he dey feel when wake up then that he’ll see the foolishness he did

Watch the video below:

Sarkodie performs with Ernest Ofori Sarpong on stage with Ernest Ofori Sarpong

Meanwhile, on April 21, 2023, Ghanaian musician Sarkodie captivated the crowd during his Presec Legon Torch & Bonfire Night performance.

The well-known performer delighted pupils at the occasion, which was a part of the school's 85th-anniversary celebration.

Sarkodie, renowned for his commanding stage presence, had the audience clapping and cheering enthusiastically as he gave a high-energy performance of his hit song "You Go Kill Me."

The rapper was obviously in his element, and his contagious enthusiasm and charisma captivated the crowd.

