Sarkodie performed at the Presec Legon Torch & Bonfire Night and was joined on stage by businessman and Presec Alumnus Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong

The program, which was held on April 21 2023, was a part of the school's 85th-anniversary celebration

Sarkodie thrilled students of the school with his hit tune "You Go Kill Me" and had them jumping and singing excitedly

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie gave an electrifying performance at the Presec Legon Torch & Bonfire Night on April 21, 2023. The event, which was part of the school's 85th-anniversary celebration, saw the popular artist entertaining students with his signature tunes.

Sarkodie(Left) preforming on stage with Ernest Ofori Sarpong (Middle) Photo Source: GH Hyper

Source: Instagram

Sarkodie, who is known for his impressive stage presence, had the crowd jumping and singing excitedly as he delivered a high-energy performance of his hit song "You Go Kill Me." The rapper was clearly in his element, and the audience was swept away by his infectious energy and charisma.

But the highlight of the night came when businessman and Presec alumnus Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong joined Sarkodie on stage. The duo delighted the crowd with their collaboration, performing to the delight of the students and alumni in attendance.

For years the Presec Legon Torch and Bonfire Night has served as an occasion to celebrate the school's achievements and also to reconnect with old schoolmates and meet alumni from other schools. The beautiful event has become a tradition and a platform for celebrating the school's rich legacy and fostering a sense of community among its students and alumni.

A video of the beautiful moment was shared by blogger GH Hyper on his Instagram page, and social media users were loving the performances.

Fans Hail SarkodieAnd Ofori Sarpong

devon123s wrote:

Mr Ofori make fine roff

abena_asabea88 also said:

Landlorrrrrrrrrrrrrd

joshjaph77 reacted:

Greatest of all time…. Sarkodie era is the year u should be born

realer.no.33 commented:

My first time i see @sarkodie dancing ❤️ love you landlord

donkor.mike also wrote:

King sark u do all❤️

Source: YEN.com.gh