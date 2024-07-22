John Claude Tamakloe, who lost his life in an accident while travelling with KK Fosu and Bless, was laid to rest on July 19

The singers, who survived the accident with injuries, have received widespread criticism for missing the funeral

KK Fosu has shared a tone-deaf response to the many comments against him from Ghanaians, sparking a frenzy online

Ghanaian musicians KK Fosu and Bless were involved in a ghastly accident on Saturday, May 25, on the Accra-Apam highway.

While the singers survived the accident with severe injuries, blogger John Fui Tamkloe, popularly known as John Claude, lost his life.

While scores of industry professionals gathered to mourn John Claude at his funeral on July 19, KK Fosu and Bless were notably absent.

Highlife singer KK Fosu has responded to criticism stemming from missing John Claude's funeral. Photo source: Facebook/KKFosus, Facebook/ElormBeenie

Source: Facebook

KK Fosu explains his absence

Several industry insiders and bloggers have raised concerns about KK Fosu and Bless's absence at John Claude's funeral.

In a recent interview, the highlife crooner, who considered performing in a wheelchair at the TGMAs six days after his accident, explained that he is still recovering from his injuries and was not informed about the funeral ahead of time, hence his absence.

Speaking on Hitz FM's morning show, KK Fosu addressed criticism about his absence at John Claude's funeral, saying:

"None of the bloggers called me to check on me yet they bashed me for not attending a dead person, John Claude's funeral. They do not care about the living. They only care about the dead."

He added that 'no one knew about John Claude before his death':

"If for anything at all, it was the bloggers who were supposed to show their love at his funeral."

The highlife crooner's tone-deaf remarks have sparked a frenzy online. Meanwhile, John Claude Tamakloe's senior colleague, Elorm Beenie, has chosen to refrain from the frenzy surrounding the late blogger, saying,

"His families are very noble people who wouldn’t want any silly thing hovering around his demise."

John Claude Tamakloe gets a befitting sendoff

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Rocky Dawuni and Israel Maweta were among Ghanaian music industry professionals who converged in Tema for John Claude's burial service.

The late blogger, who had passed away in a fatal accident, was later transported to the Volta Region for a private burial, with only close friends and family members in attendance.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh