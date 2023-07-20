Endurance Grand, a Ghanaian dancer, credits Dancegod Lloyd for changing her life and propelling her to stardom

As the only girl present when all the others were at school, she was given a major role by Dancegod in one of their viral dance videos, which proved to be a turning point in her career

Endurance's gratitude for the opportunity and how she seized it to achieve extraordinary success has inspired many netizens

Endurance Grand, a famous Ghanaian dancer, recently shared a heartwarming tale of how Dancegod Lloyd transformed her life, propelling her to stardom.

In an interview with Giovanni on TV3, Endurance Grand disclosed that she was the only girl present on a fateful day at the DWP Academy, as all the others had gone to school.

Seizing the opportunity, Dancegod graciously handed her a significant role in one of their viral dance videos, a decision that would change her life forever.

Reflecting on the life-changing experience, Endurance Grand expressed gratitude for the opportunity, acknowledging that it was sheer grace that she was selected.

She diligently rehearsed and delivered her performance, and from that moment on, her path as a dancer took a dramatic turn toward success.

"It was by Grace. They could have picked anyone. It happened when all the girls had gone to school. As the only girl, Dancegod gave me the opportunity to be in the middle of one of our viral videos. I went to rehearse and came back to deliver, and that was it," she said.

Endurance Grand also added that Afro Beast was equally instrumental to her success.

Watch the video below:

Endurance Grand says she stopped playing football because coaches made advances at her

In another publication, Endurance Grand, who is with the Dance With Purpose Academy (DWP), said she gave up her aspirations to play professional football because her trainers and other people in authority tried to have an affair with her.

The well-known dancer, born in Ghana, claimed that she played for a few teams in Nigeria and Ghana before becoming a pro. She had to retire, though, due to the advances made by males in positions of authority.

Endurance Grand details how she became a "percher" before her fame

In another story, the famous female dancer revealed that she had to squat with someone at one point due to financial difficulty.

She made this revelation after appearing on the Delay Show for an interview that went viral.

