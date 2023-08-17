Baby Maxin, the daughter of Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown, in a heartwarming video, showed little babies love, kissing them on the forehead

Maxin, infatuated by how adorable the little kids were, went around giving them hugs and kisses, to the delight of their mothers

The video pleased many people as they admired Maxin and likened her kindness to that of her mother

Baby Maxin, the daughter of renowned Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown, captured the hearts of many in a heartwarming video. The clip showed Baby Maxin sharing love and tender kisses with other little babies, leaving a trail of smiles and joy on social media.

In the video, Baby Maxin's eyes sparkled with delight as she interacted with the adorable infants. With a broad smile on her face, she leaned in to gently plant kisses on their tiny foreheads, a heartwarming gesture that warmed the hearts of onlookers.

Her infatuation with the little ones was evident as she went around spreading love through hugs and pecks their cheeks, much to the delight of their mothers who were seated in their chairs with the babies.

The touching video went viral, garnering widespread admiration for Baby Maxin's innocent kindness. Many drew comparisons between her compassionate actions and the loving nature exhibited by her famous mother, Nana Ama McBrown. Netizens flooded the comment section of the video with positive remarks, expressing their joy at the heartening scene.

Baby Maxin wins hearts on social media

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

hakeemrashidabeauty@ said:

Awwn...Nana Ama may u leave to see ur grate grandchildren's...U have showed her how to love n care irrespective of others background...Cardi b's sis

Miss Lina cute said:

Maxine is the sweetest kid ever ❤️☺️am soo emotional

user4031879938128 reacted:

Wow she's like her mum so caring

