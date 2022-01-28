Actress Nana Ama McBrown’s daughter and star baby, Baby Maxin, is turning three in February 2022, and it is understood that her mother is making feverish preparations toward that.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

From her behaviour and social media activities, Baby Maxin is smart, intelligent, bubbly, stylish, and seems to possess all other traits of her lively and adorable mother and actress.

She does not behave like most children of her age, as if care is not taken, someone might mistake Baby Maxin’s age to be more than two years.

A collage of Baby Maxin. Photo credit: @iambabymaxin/Instagram

Source: Instagram

She will be clocking two on February 21, 2022, and fans, as well Ghanaians as a whole are in high anticipation of her birthday photos and celebration.

Let us have a recap of Baby Maxin’s sweet photos and activities that show how she rocked and enjoyed age two.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

1. Cheerfully looking up as if to say "thank you God for making me a happy kid:

2. BabyMaxin glows in her New Year's photos:

3. Such a bubbly little girl. So lively just like her mother:

4. Standing pretty and innocently:

5. Child champion:

6. Looking more than a two-year-old child:

7. A stylish child at age 2:

8. A cute and heartwarming Baby Maxin:

9. Small girl 'life-lover':

10. Baby Maxin poses like a model. Not many two-year-olds can do this:

Source: YEN.com.gh