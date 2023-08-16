McBrown: Ghanaian Actress Rocks Black Outfit As She Sits On Motorbike, Jams To Black Sherif's Music
- Nana Ama McBrown, in a video, rocked an all-black outfit and black high heals as she sat on a motorbike
- The video looked like a photoshoot setting as McBrown struck poses whiles Black Sherif's Kwaku The Traveller played in the Background
- The video was shared by the actress on her TikTok page on her birthday, and it got many of her followers to admire her
PAY ATTENTION: Fuel your passion for sports with SportBrief.com. Click here to discover the latest sports updates!
Popular Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown celebrated her birthday in style, captivating her fans with a stunning all-black outfit and a dash of attitude as she sat confidently on a motorbike. In a video shared on her TikTok page, McBrown exuded elegance, a reflection of her lovable personality.
The eye-catching all-black outfit made McBrown look beautiful and sophisticated. Her black high heels added a touch of class, perfectly complementing the choice of attire. The video resembled a high-end fashion photoshoot, with McBrown striking poses that made the footage more captivating.
As the video played, the background music added an extra layer of charm. Black Sherif's hit track Kwaku The Traveller provided a complementary backdrop, enhancing the overall visual experience. McBrown's playful and confident demeanour synced perfectly with the song.
Many followers of the actress took to the comments section to express their awe at her impeccable sense of style and elegance.
McBrown sparks reactions
YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.
Glo_sante commented:
Eeii.. madam poke movie she did coming to reality.. beauty today de3 enye gangster nni.. more love
Ola reacted:
Ola Michael should come see shoe
OHEMAASAVAGE wrote:
If not U bi our Fav Celebrity like by now they will start calling u Shoe Shu Lin But Omo buaaa Happy birthday my Queen
McBrown celebrates with daughter
In another story, Nana Ama McBrown melted the hearts of many Ghanaians as she posted an adorable dance video on her 46th birthday.
She danced with her daughter, Baby Maxin, as they held hands and twinned in yellow outfits for the sunflower-themed photoshoot.
Lots of birthday wishes filled the comment section as many others gushed over how they looked in the video.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh