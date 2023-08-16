Nana Ama McBrown, in a video, rocked an all-black outfit and black high heals as she sat on a motorbike

The video looked like a photoshoot setting as McBrown struck poses whiles Black Sherif's Kwaku The Traveller played in the Background

The video was shared by the actress on her TikTok page on her birthday, and it got many of her followers to admire her

Popular Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown celebrated her birthday in style, captivating her fans with a stunning all-black outfit and a dash of attitude as she sat confidently on a motorbike. In a video shared on her TikTok page, McBrown exuded elegance, a reflection of her lovable personality.

The eye-catching all-black outfit made McBrown look beautiful and sophisticated. Her black high heels added a touch of class, perfectly complementing the choice of attire. The video resembled a high-end fashion photoshoot, with McBrown striking poses that made the footage more captivating.

As the video played, the background music added an extra layer of charm. Black Sherif's hit track Kwaku The Traveller provided a complementary backdrop, enhancing the overall visual experience. McBrown's playful and confident demeanour synced perfectly with the song.

Many followers of the actress took to the comments section to express their awe at her impeccable sense of style and elegance.

McBrown sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Glo_sante commented:

Eeii.. madam poke movie she did coming to reality.. beauty today de3 enye gangster nni.. more love

Ola reacted:

Ola Michael should come see shoe

OHEMAASAVAGE wrote:

If not U bi our Fav Celebrity like by now they will start calling u Shoe Shu Lin But Omo buaaa Happy birthday my Queen

McBrown celebrates with daughter

In another story, Nana Ama McBrown melted the hearts of many Ghanaians as she posted an adorable dance video on her 46th birthday.

She danced with her daughter, Baby Maxin, as they held hands and twinned in yellow outfits for the sunflower-themed photoshoot.

Lots of birthday wishes filled the comment section as many others gushed over how they looked in the video.

