Nana Ama McBrown, in an adorable video, bonded with popular dancer Afronita and admired her looks as they danced together

The actress told Afronita that she looked so much like her daughter, Baby Maxin and said she wanted Maxin to be like her when she grew up

The chemistry between the two was beautiful, and it warmed the hearts of McBrown's followers, who confirmed that Afronita looked a lot like Maxin

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown and popular dancer Afronita shared a special moment as they danced together. The video, which quickly went viral, showcased not only their impressive dance moves but also the genuine affection and connection between the two.

During their dance session, Nana Ama McBrown could not help but express her admiration for Afronita's striking resemblance to her own daughter, Baby Maxin. With a beaming smile, McBrown playfully remarked that she wished her daughter would grow up to be just as talented and graceful as Afronita.

The chemistry between the actress and the dancer was a sight to behold, creating a heartwarming atmosphere that moved fans and followers of McBrown. Many took to social media to express their delight at seeing the two talents share such a genuine and joyful moment. Numerous comments flooded in, with fans confirming that Afronita indeed bore a striking resemblance to Baby Maxin.

McBrown and Afronita's bond warms hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Moonlight wrote:

I pray this woman lives long to see you going higher and higher , happy birthday to her

mickey babe commented:

Am going through alot. watching this video makes me smile like i don't have any problem. God bless you

~Honey pearlsaid:

I pray she lives long and see you achieving all your dreams, goals and determination in good health and peace of mind! Birthday blessings

McBrown and Baby Maxin dance

In another story, Nana Ama McBrown had the time of her life on her 46th birthday, which she celebrated in Kumasi.

A video of her dancing in the dark with Baby Maxin, while her friends and family used their phone's torchlight to record her dance moves, has surfaced online.

Many asked whether ECG took the lights, while others talked about her free-spiritedness.

Source: YEN.com.gh