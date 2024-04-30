A beautiful Ghanaian woman with positive vibes made such a graceful bride as she slayed in a classy kente gown for her wedding

The melanin bride snatched her waist in a stylish kente and white gown for her plush event

Some social media users have applauded the fashion designers for sewing perfect-fit outfits for the glowing bride

Ghanaian bride Elom looked gorgeous as she showed off her bare face without makeup in a stunning transformational video.

The curvy bride wore a colourful short-sleeved corseted kente gown for her lavish traditional ceremony.

Ghanaian couple Isaac and Elom look stunning together. Photo credit: @anaviosi.

Ghanaian makeup artist Anaviosi shared the before and after bridal makeup video on Instagram, which has generated many positive reviews about her work.

The beautiful bride opted for a simple side-parted curly hairstyle for her traditional wedding ceremony.

Ghanaian bride Elom looks heavenly in a stylish white gown

Ghanaian bride Elom looked angelic in a classy white gown designed with luxury white lace for her white wedding.

The bride looked regal in a Barbie-inspired hairstyle and mild makeup while accessorizing her look with an expensive jewellery set.

The handsome and wealthy bride opted for a black and white tuxedo for the church wedding.

Some social media users have commented on the Ghanaian bride's Elom's bridal makeup transformational video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Source: YEN.com.gh