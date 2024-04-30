Ghanaian Bride Looks Elegant In A Short-Sleeved Cutout Kente Gown For Her Luxurious Wedding
- A beautiful Ghanaian woman with positive vibes made such a graceful bride as she slayed in a classy kente gown for her wedding
- The melanin bride snatched her waist in a stylish kente and white gown for her plush event
- Some social media users have applauded the fashion designers for sewing perfect-fit outfits for the glowing bride
Ghanaian bride Elom looked gorgeous as she showed off her bare face without makeup in a stunning transformational video.
The curvy bride wore a colourful short-sleeved corseted kente gown for her lavish traditional ceremony.
Ghanaian makeup artist Anaviosi shared the before and after bridal makeup video on Instagram, which has generated many positive reviews about her work.
The beautiful bride opted for a simple side-parted curly hairstyle for her traditional wedding ceremony.
Watch the video below;
Ghanaian bride Elom looks heavenly in a stylish white gown
Ghanaian bride Elom looked angelic in a classy white gown designed with luxury white lace for her white wedding.
The bride looked regal in a Barbie-inspired hairstyle and mild makeup while accessorizing her look with an expensive jewellery set.
The handsome and wealthy bride opted for a black and white tuxedo for the church wedding.
Watch the video below;
