Global site navigation

Ghanaian Bride Looks Elegant In A Short-Sleeved Cutout Kente Gown For Her Luxurious Wedding
Style

Ghanaian Bride Looks Elegant In A Short-Sleeved Cutout Kente Gown For Her Luxurious Wedding

by  Portia Arthur
  • A beautiful Ghanaian woman with positive vibes made such a graceful bride as she slayed in a classy kente gown for her wedding
  • The melanin bride snatched her waist in a stylish kente and white gown for her plush event
  • Some social media users have applauded the fashion designers for sewing perfect-fit outfits for the glowing bride

PAY ATTENTION: Follow YEN's WhatsApp channel for a daily dose of breaking news on the go!

Ghanaian bride Elom looked gorgeous as she showed off her bare face without makeup in a stunning transformational video.

The curvy bride wore a colourful short-sleeved corseted kente gown for her lavish traditional ceremony.

Ghanaian couple Isaac and Elom
Ghanaian couple Isaac and Elom look stunning together. Photo credit: @anaviosi.
Source: Instagram

Ghanaian makeup artist Anaviosi shared the before and after bridal makeup video on Instagram, which has generated many positive reviews about her work.

Unlock the best of Yen.com.gh on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

The beautiful bride opted for a simple side-parted curly hairstyle for her traditional wedding ceremony.

Read also

Ghanaian bride with flawless beauty looked ravishing in an off-shoulder kente gown for her wedding

Watch the video below;

Ghanaian bride Elom looks heavenly in a stylish white gown

Ghanaian bride Elom looked angelic in a classy white gown designed with luxury white lace for her white wedding.

The bride looked regal in a Barbie-inspired hairstyle and mild makeup while accessorizing her look with an expensive jewellery set.

The handsome and wealthy bride opted for a black and white tuxedo for the church wedding.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on the Ghanaian bride's Elom's bridal makeup transformational video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

facetalks_gh stated:

Come for a hug..❤️❤️❤️

sparkling___stones stated:

Wow

Iamlerny stated:

Stunning, stunning!

Herlooksbyfitnat stated:

Whoosh alluring

bzeebee_makeover stated:

Beautiful

ftlbeauty_ stated:

Beautiful bride

hairmony_gh stated:

Whoosh

nana_adwoa_kwofie_ stated:

Beautiful

amaayisi_ stated:

Gorgeous ❤️

julie0.511 stated:

Awww

Whollyakosua stated:

So beautiful

Esplendidobeauty stated:

Read also

Benedicta Gafah proudly slays in only bra and faux feather mini skirt in viral photos: "So much beauty"

Gorgeous

Niineybeautylounge stated:

Beautiful

Lizzykraymer stated:

My bride ❤️❤️❤️

Everythingbrideandbridesmaid stated:

Beautiful

anaviosi__ stated:

I loved the gown

hairmony_gh stated:

❤️❤️

Forgidedzo stated:

Congratulations sis

Tall And Slim Ghanaian Bride Looks Charming In An Off-Shoulder Ruffled Sleeves Kente Gown

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Rebecca Agyemang, a young Ghanaian bride who looks stunning in her exquisite kente gown.

The cute pair were excited at the wedding celebration as they displayed their dancing skills.

A few people on social media have complimented the stunning bride and her charming spouse.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel