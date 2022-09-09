Popular Ghanaian comedian Baba Spirit died on September 8 2022, and a video of him revealing how he was suffering from spiritual attacks has popped up

In the video, Baba Spirit revealed that industry players were against him and tried multiple times to eliminate him

The footage has caused a massive stir on social media and has left folks speculating that there could be more to Baba Spirit's demise

Ghanaian comedian, Baba Spirit, met his untimely demise yesterday, Thursday, September 8, 2022. and left the whole country in a state of mourning.

There has been scanty information regarding the cause of Baba Spirit's demise as the family is yet to make public the cause of his death.

Baba Spirit photos Source: nanaromeowelewele, Facebook

Source: UGC

A video on social media has, however, popped up and has got many folks talking and speculating on what could have caused the comedy genius's death. In the video that dates all the way to October 2021, Baba Spirit revealed how he was suffering from multiple spiritual attacks from industry colleagues.

In the bizarre footage, Baba Spirit said he fell terminally ill, but when he visited the hospital, the doctors found nothing wrong with him and later found out that the issue was of supernatural causes.

The video has rocked the internet, with many folks expressing shock at the video and Baba Spirit's untimely death.

Social Media Reactions

The Business Tycoon said:

We often advice many who want to enter certain risky industries to avoid such industries if possible for their own good.

SexyHajia242 wrote:

Awwwwwww God hmmm where are we taking dis world to hmmmmmm

Maya Amponsah415 commented:

He was physically alive but spiritually died RIP dear

user9420212955252 also reacted:

The youth must pray oooo hmmm. RIP baba

In a related story, Comic actor and media personality Baba Spirit has been reported dead on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

The cause of his death is not yet known, but the news of his demise has flooded social media with many expressing their surprise.

Baba Spirit's death coincided with the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving British monarch.

Source: YEN.com.gh