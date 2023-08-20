A newly-wedding couple, Ohene Phara and Awurama, are trending after their lavish ceremony's videos emerged online

Following the videos, Ohene Phara has been accused of ditching his longtime girlfriend, Prikels Hair CEO Serwah Akoto to marry another lady

According to a lady who spoke in a video, Ohene Phara dated Serwah for 11 years and had a baby with her but ended up marrying Awurama

A Ghanaian businessman Ridwan Kelvin Adams has been trending for the wrong reasons after getting married in a lavish wedding.

Ridwan, popularly known as Ohene Phara, got married to his beautiful bride Abigail a.k.a. Awurama in a wedding hashtagged #AsanteNkramo23.

The wealthy Muslim groom and the beautiful bride with an hourglass figure went viral with their custom-made wedding ensembles.

Prikels Hair CEO Serwah Akoto's boyfriend of 11 years Ohene Phara got married to another lady Photo source: @serwahprikels, @live_weddings_with_kwaku

Source: Instagram

Lady accuses Ohene Phara of ditching Serwah Prikels after 11 years

As videos of them emerged online, a lady has come online to accuse Ohene Phara of abandoning his longtime girlfriend, Serwah Akoto of Prikels Hair fame, to marry another lady.

In a video on Instagram, the lady who claimed to be Serwah's sister expressed shock at Ohene Phara's decision to ditch her [Serwah] after dating her for about 11 years.

According to her, the trending groom had a baby with Serwah a few years ago and was supposed to marry her. But he got another lady pregnant recently and told Serwah that it was a mistake because he did not like the second girl. It turned out he was lying and has gone ahead to marry the second lady.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh