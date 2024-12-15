Ghanaian actress Felicity Nana Ama Agyeman, popularly called Nana Ama McBrown, made a bold fashion statement at Salma Mumin's event

The style influencer served unique street-style vibes at the launch of the Lure Showroom in East Legon

Some social media users have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's videos that are trending on Instagram

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown was among the top celebrities who graced the launch of Salma Mumin's Lure showroom in East Legon on Saturday, December 14, 2024.

The Onua Showtime host wore a white crop top that flaunted her midriff. She paired it with denim jeans to complete her look.

Nana Ama McBrown attends the launch of Salma Mumin's new showroom. Photo credit: @zionfelixdotcom.

Nana Ama McBrown looked glamorous in a coloured centre-parted hairstyle and heavy makeup with glossy lipstick.

The mother-of-one accessorised her look with beautiful earrings, a gold necklace and matching bracelets while flaunting her designer bag.

Ghanaian actress and birthday celebrant Salma Mumin wore a purple dress and a short, wavy hairstyle that cascaded around her shoulders.

Watch the video below:

Salma Mumin shares videos of her showroom

Ahoufe Patri spotted at Salma Mumin's event

Ghanaian actress Priscilla Opoku Agyeman popularly called Ahoufe Patri didn't disappoint with her daring look at the launch of Salma Mumin's Lure showroom.

The fitness enthusiast showed off some skin as she wore a simple floral dress to the star-studded event.

She looked terrific in neatly braided cornrow hairstyle and heavy makeup that blended with her skin tone as she smiled for the cameras.

Ahoufe Patri wore expensive gold jewellery set and completed her look with a black designer bag.

Watch the video below:

