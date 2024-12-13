Former Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has finally broken his silence after two players from Sudan absconded during Kotoko's US trip

Appiah, who is currently the coach of the Sudan national team, helped Asante Kotoko sign two players from the North African nation

AbdoelKarem Yagoub and Esmat Abdulhamid left camp without permission in the United States and have since not been found

Kwesi Appiah has broken his silence over the disappearance of two Sudan players in the United States.

The former Black Stars coach played a role in Asante Kotoko's signing of two Sudanese players, AbdoelKarem Yagoub and Esmat Abdulhamid, before the start of the season.

Yagoub and Abdulhamid travelled with the Porcupine Warriors to the United States in August for the Capital City Africa Cup against DC United.

Kwesi Appiah expresses disappointment after two Sudan players run away in the USA. Photo: Stuart Franklin Twitter/ @AsanteKotoko_SC.

Source: Getty Images

On the eve of the game against the MLS side, the two players quietly left the hotel Kotoko were lodging at and have since not been found.

The incident left a bad stain on Kotoko's international reputation, leaving Appiah, who is now head of Sporting Affairs at the club, very disappointed due to his involvement in their arrival.

"The truth is that because of the two players who ran away from Asante Kotoko camp, I am not willing to bring any players to Ghana, but the Sudan captain says he would want to play for Asante Kotoko one day but at the moment, I am not interested in bringing ant Sudanese player to Ghana," he told Asempa FM, as quoted by Ghana Soccernet.

Kotoko moves on without Sudan stars

Asante Kotoko have since moved on with their club activities despite the disappearance of the two players.

Yagoub and Abdulhamid were brought in to beef up Kotoko's squad for the new season but left without fulfilling their contract.

Although they are yet to be found, Kotoko have reported the case to authorities in America, per the Ghana Report.

Kotoko players abscond in USA

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that two Asante Kotoko players have absconded in the United States before their international friendly against DC United.

The duo, who are from Sudan, left their hotel without permission and have since not been found.

Meanwhile, the Ghanaian club have reported AbdoelKarem Yagoub and Esmat Abdulhamid to the authorities in the US.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh